The Sky Go app for Android tablets is set to go live on December 3rd after a period of Beta testing.

The app is currently in Beta testing mode and Sky says some streaming issues with certain Android tablets has halted a general release.

However, Sky has today revealed that testing is expected to be completed by December 3rd, when the Sky Go app will be released.

The app will be compatible with the majority of devices running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and above.

However users of the Asus Transfomer Pad TF101 and Amazon's Kindle tabs will unfortunately not be able to use the service due to device-specific streaming issues.

In other Sky news, the Sky+ HD 2TB box, which won set-top box Product of the Year 2013, has been given a cosmetic facelift courtesy of four big names from the fashion world.

Roland Mouret, Giles Deacon, Sophie Dahl and Kit Neale have been brought onboard to design a box, with inspiration being taken from their favourite TV genre.

The Sky+ HD 2TB box features built-in Wi-Fi, which provides instant access to Sky's unrivalled collection of Catch Up TV and TV box sets.

Roland's offering takes design cues from the drama genre. He said of his box, "I love the idea of magic. I love how a woman can put on a dress and transform herself into something completely new. For me, the Sky box has the same magical quality."

"My design features colourful splashes of passion cutting through a clam sea of orchids. Some people will look and see love, some people look and see blood. It's up to you." Indeed.

Sophie's design is inspired by a love of romance, "I'm a big fan of old fashion illustrations and textile design from the twenties and thirties, Cecil Beaton and Chanel in particular. It was their fashion illustrations that were the inspiration for my Sky box: the rose, something sweet and playful that conjures romance." If you say so, Sophie.

The limited edition Sky+ HD 2TB boxes cost £149 for existing Sky customers. New customers can nab one for £49 when bundled with Sky's Entertainment Extra+ subscription package. Otherwise it will cost £249.

Existing Sky customers who wish to sign up to the Entertainment Extra+ service will need to pay £199 for the box. Or you could just stick with the standard black one...

by Max Langridge

