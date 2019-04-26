Amazon reportedly preparing hi-res music streaming tier

Spotify's entrance into the hi-res streaming pool has been long rumoured - and desired - over the years, but it could be Amazon who pips the green giant to the hi-res streaming post.

Amazon is preparing to launch a hi-res tier later this year, according to Music Business Worldwide, who has allegedly heard 'whispers' from several music industry sources regarding the upcoming launch of a high-fidelity platform. The report continues to say that at least one major record company has already agreed to license it.

The new Amazon tier would reportedly offer above-CD-quality streaming at $15/month, sitting above Amazon Music Unlimited's current $9.99/per month tier, which, like Spotify, offers streams under 16-bit CD quality.

The new hi-res option would directly compete with - and, price-wise, undercut - Tidal and Qobuz, who both offer hi-res, 24-bit streaming services for £19.99/month and £24.99/month respectively.

At only $15/£15 per month, such a service from the retail giant could spell trouble for streaming's two hi-res audio pioneers if it matches their catalogue availability and bitrate quality.

