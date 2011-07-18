Ooops, it looks as if Amazon in the US has accidentally let slip details of Sonos's new smaller Play:3 multiroom speaker system.

The Play:3 – previously known as the S3 – popped up on Amazon before swiftly being taken down again. This outing confirmed the system will offer streaming, internet radio and hi-fi capabilities.

The Sonos Play:3 has a tweeter, two midrange drivers and a single bass radiator. The US Amazon price is $300.

We'll have full details here on whathifi.com, including UK pricing, on July 20th.

