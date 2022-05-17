Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) is now available on Apple TV

Amazon Freevee – the ad-supported video streaming service formerly known as IMDb TV – now has its own Apple TV app.

The app is available to download now via the App Store on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Previously, Freevee was only available on Apple TV through Amazon's Prime Video app.

You'll also find the Freevee app on iPad and iPhone, Fire TV devices, Roku devices, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV devices, Xbox Series X (and S) and Xbox One and PS5/PS4.

IMBb TV became 'Freevee' back in April. It offers access to a host of Amazon Studios shows such as Bosch: Legacy and Judy Justice, plus free movies and TV shows such as Knives Out and Mad Men.

Freevee has also inked a deal with Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution that will see it rotate in 20th Century movies such as Deadpool and Murder on the Orient Express.

Amazon says its ad-supported service has tripled its monthly active users in the US over the last two years and aims to grow Freevee's original content slate by 70 per cent in 2022.

Freevee is currently only available in the US and UK but it's due to launch in Germany this year.

Freevee's success hasn't gone unnoticed; Roku has been growing its ad-supported Roku Channel while Disney Plus is expected to launch an ad-supported tier in the US late this year.

MORE:

Amazon Prime Video vs Netflix: which is better?

Check out 14 of the best Disney+ movies and shows to watch right now

Our pick of the best streaming services for movies and TV