Amazon UK confirms more PS5 stock for launch day

Sony's next-gen console arrives in Europe on Thursday, and there's good news if you've been looking at where to buy a PS5 on launch day – Amazon UK (and Amazon Europe for that matter) will have stock.

The e-tail giant emailed customers in the UK, Spain and Italy confirming that it will release more stock from 12pm GMT on the 19th (VGC reports).

Those consoles ordered on the 19th won't arrive on launch day, however. "We will make every effort to deliver all orders as soon as possible," the email reads. "If you order, we will email you with an estimated delivery date. However, this may be subject to change."

UK retailer Game will also take orders on launch day, though numbers are limited.

PS5 pre-orders went live back in September, but stockists promptly sold out. Amazon since warned some customers who had placed PS5 pre-orders that their console might not arrive on launch day.

The console went on sale in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea last week (12th November). The standard console costs £450 (€500, $500, AU$750), while the PS5 Digital Edition (which lacks a disc drive) is £360 (€400, $400, AU$599).

As with any PS5 restock, you'll need to be quick, so make sure you're signed in to your Amazon account and on Amazon's PS5 page well ahead of time, ready to refresh. Also, make sure all your payment details are saved for a quick checkout - speed will be essential.

If you miss out on the PS5 Amazon restock, don't worry, there's always our guide on where to buy a PS5 which we're keeping up to date with all the latest news regarding the availability of the new consoles.

