Since the summer, Amazon Echo’s pretty self-explanatory ‘multi-room music’ feature has let you ask Alexa to play music from Amazon Music, TuneIn or iHeartRadio to a specific Echo or group of Echoes.

From today, that functionality has been expanded to Spotify, allowing users to command Alexa to stream specific songs, albums, artists and playlists to one or more Echoes that have been named in the app.

For example, to get Biffy Clyro streaming across every Echo speaker upstairs, you have to group and name the speakers as ‘upstairs’ and say, “Alexa, play Biffy Clyro on upstairs from Spotify”.

For now, that multi-room luxury is limited to Echo speakers, with third-party Alexa speakers, such as the Sonos One and Ultimate Ears Megablast, not yet supported.

MORE:

Smart speakers - everything you need to know

BBC launches Alexa skill across radio stations and playlists

21 Google Home tips, tricks and features

Apple HomePod hands-on review

Microsoft teases speaker to rival Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo vs Google Home - which is better?