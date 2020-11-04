Amazon Black Friday early deal: 55-inch LG OLED TV hits all-time low price

The LG CX is one of the very best OLED TVs available right now. Normally $1800, it's now available for just $1396.99 – its lowest price yet.

Amazon's early Black Friday deal is perfect for those looking for a top-tier OLED TV capable of rendering 4K UHD content with breathtaking precision and delivering those trademark inky black levels. It's a limited time deal, but if you're quick, you can pick up a winning TV from the What Hi-Fi? Awards, and pocket a $400 saving.

LG OLED55CX 55-inch OLED TV $1800 $1396.99 at Amazon

The 2020 CX boasts LG's latest picture technology and performs beautifully. It serves up plenty of detail, punchy whites and makes a stellar gaming TV. Even better, it's now cheaper than it's ever been. Grab one while stocks last.View Deal

The CX really is the pick of LG's 2020 TV range. You can splash out on the sleeker-looking GX, RX or WX models, but none offer a better picture than the CX. So, in terms of performance-per-pound, the CX is the MVP – especially now that it's hit its cheapest ever price.

Read our LG CX review and you'll see it gained the full five stars, as we praised its fantastic levels of detail, rich colours and excellent motion. It handles movies and fast-moving sports with aplomb, and would make a great partner for the PS5 or Xbox Series X thanks to support for 4K at 120Hz and Variable Refresh Rate.

Combine that performance with LG's slick webOS smart TV platform, streaming apps galore, and the ability to effortlessly upscale HD content to 4K and you have a 2020 Award-winner that can go toe-to-toe with any rival.

