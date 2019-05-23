Alexa voice control is rolling out to LG 2019 TVs

LG's 2019 4K TVs are about to live up their all-embracing voice control promise.

LG has announced it is rolling out Amazon Alexa support to its entire 2019 AI TV range in the US this month, with the update to sets in Europe and Asia due to follow in the coming weeks.

As with the LG TVs' existing integration with Google Assistant, Alexa will be fully implemented into the TVs’ OS, so users won’t need an external Alexa device to interact with the TV through voice commands. The update will be implemented through the Alexa app on LG’s ThinQ AI sets, which spans the company’s complete 8K and 4K OLED and LCD TVs for this year.

Alexa functionality, of which you may well be familiar, gives users access to over 90,000 Alexa skills, allowing them to ask questions, perform tasks and control TV and other Alexa smart home products simply by using their voice. LG has developed its ThinQ AI conversational voice recognition technology to enhance this experience, too.

The Korean giant has also confirmed that its 2019 OLED and select LCD TVs will receive the promised AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit support via a mid-year update - so anytime now. While the second-gen AirPlay lets users send media from their smartphone to the TV with a touch of a button, HomeKit allows the control of the TVs via the Siri or Home app.

