A new Apple HomePod could arrive this year

Apple may have retired the original HomePod, but it's not done with smart speakers yet. It will launch a new model as soon as this year, according to one Apple analyst, and it could sit somewhere between the original model and the HomePod Mini.

Apple would release a new version of HomePod in 4Q22-1Q23, and there may not be much innovation in hardware design. Smart speakers are undoubtedly one of the essential elements of the home ecosystem, but I think Apple is still figuring out how to succeed in this market.May 20, 2022 See more

Ming-Chi Kuo is the man in question. He's probably the best-respected Apple watcher around, so when he makes a prediction it's worth paying attention.

His forecast? The new HomePod will land either late this year or early 2023. He reckons it could look pretty similar to past HomePods, though he doesn't mention whether it will resemble the original HomePod or HomePod Mini.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously speculated that Apple would launch a new HomePod sized between the original and the Mini, which could well be this device.

Apple is said to be working on a HomePod with a screen, to compete with similar devices made by Amazon and the Google-owned Nest, as well as an Apple TV with HomePod functionality. However, these devices are said to be further off.

Details of the HomePod 2 are thin on the ground at present, but we're hoping for a faster processor, Apple's U1 chip to enable the intercom function, and compatibility with music services other than Apple Music. Here's hoping we're not disappointed.

