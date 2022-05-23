A new Apple HomePod could arrive this year

By published

According to reliable Apple analyst

A new Apple HomePod could arrive this year
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple may have retired the original HomePod, but it's not done with smart speakers yet. It will launch a new model as soon as this year, according to one Apple analyst, and it could sit somewhere between the original model and the HomePod Mini.

See more

Ming-Chi Kuo is the man in question. He's probably the best-respected Apple watcher around, so when he makes a prediction it's worth paying attention.

His forecast? The new HomePod will land either late this year or early 2023. He reckons it could look pretty similar to past HomePods, though he doesn't mention whether it will resemble the original HomePod or HomePod Mini.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously speculated that Apple would launch a new HomePod sized between the original and the Mini, which could well be this device.

Apple is said to be working on a HomePod with a screen, to compete with similar devices made by Amazon and the Google-owned Nest, as well as an Apple TV with HomePod functionality. However, these devices are said to be further off.

Details of the HomePod 2 are thin on the ground at present, but we're hoping for a faster processor, Apple's U1 chip to enable the intercom function, and compatibility with music services other than Apple Music. Here's hoping we're not disappointed.

MORE:

Apple HomePod mini vs HomePod: specs, price and features compared

Read all about it: Apple HomePod 2: price news, release date rumours, features and latest news

Sonos One vs Apple HomePod: Which smart speaker should you buy?

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 17 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine, Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.