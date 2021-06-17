8K TV deal: Save $500 on the 65-inch Samsung QN65QN800A

It's a great time to go shopping for an 8K TV. Samsung has dropped the price of its 65in 8K Neo QLED, the QN65QN800A, to just $2998 at a number of stores.

This $500 saving not only makes the price of entry into 8K more palatable, but it also brings with it cutting-edge Mini LED panel technology.

Samsung's Neo QLED backlight is filled with tiny, glitter-sized LEDs which are a fortieth of the size of those found in traditional LED panels. Grouped into thousands of clusters, they provide better local dimming abilities than ever before which should lead to superior lighting and contrast control, and a better picture too.

Combined with the 8K resolution, it makes the Samsung QN65QN800A a very tempting proposition.

Samsung 8K TV deal

Samsung QN65QN800A 65in 8K TV $3498 $2998 at Crutchfield

Pick up a great saving on Samsung's second-from-top 8K TV range for 2021. Not only do you get extra resolution, but you also get all the benefits of Mini LED panel tech. Not one we've tested but it on paper, it looks like the sweet spot of Samsung's 2021 8K ranges. You can also save $1000 on the 85in version.

Design-wise, the QN65QN800A boasts a near edge-to-edge screen with only a small black bezel running around the frame. The panel sits on a low-profile pedestal stand which also houses the One Connect box where'll you'll find the four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Gamers will like appreciate the dynamic refresh rates available courtesy of the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, as well as Samsung's ALLM system which will automatically set the TV to Game Mode when a gaming source is detected.

Key to the viewing experience is Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor 8K which uses multi-layered neural networks to analyze and enhance video scene-by-scene. Given that there's little 8K material at present, it's this engine that processes the upscaling work and seeks to maximise detail.

For sound, there is a 70W 4.2.2ch sound system built-in which works in tandem with Samsung's Object Tracking Sound algorithms for a better spread of audio.

It's the little things that can often make the biggest difference, though, and Samsung's new Solar remote could do just that. Like it says on the tin, it charges via light but you can also charge via USB if all your viewing happens in a pitch-black room.

It's not often that we see a deal on one of Samsung's top TVs so early in the year. We're not sure how long the saving will be available, so don't hang about too long.

The Samsung QN65QN800A is available for $2998 at a number of stores, so take a look below and pick the most convenient for you.

