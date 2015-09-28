With the latest update to the 7digital Android app, users are now able to stream music from phones and tablets to any Google Cast-enabled speaker or Chromecast-connected TV or streaming device. This includes high-resolution FLAC files.

And if you want to download some tunes, 7digital’s music store now hosts “millions” of 16-bit/44.1kHz CD-quality files and “hundreds of thousands” of 24-bit/192kHz studio quality hi-res files. The total number of tracks in the store is close to 40 million.

Google Cast compatible products include Google's own Chromecast, LG Music Flow speakers, Denon HEOS and various Sony products.

7digital has said B2B customers that use its catalogue of music as part of their own services will also be able to benefit from high-resolution audio and Google Cast streaming. 7digital and Onkyo brought high-resolution audio to Europe and the US last year, with the e-Onkyo music store in Japan, being made part of 7digital’s store.

The update also brings with it support for Android Auto, Google's in-car audio offering, enabling users to stream content directly from the app to an Android Auto system.

The Google Cast integration update is available now across 7digital branded mobile apps and web services, and the new Music Store for Android is available worldwide.

It's interesting news ahead of Google's launch event tomorrow, Tuesday 29th September, which is expected to see the launch of Google's multi-room music system, Chromecast Audio, as well as new Nexus phones.

