6 of the best Prime Day TV deals: Fire TV and 4K OLEDs

The Prime Day TV deals have landed and we've spotted some very tempting deals on some of our favorite TVs.

Whether you want the latest flagship OLED or a cheap and cheerful Fire TV, the Prime Day sales have something for you.

There are deals on Toshiba and Insignia 4K Fire TVs at really low prices, plusa savings on the Fire TV Cube streaming box, and you can save on Samsung QLED TVs, too.

But below you'll find our pick of the very best bargains, featuring Toshiba, LG and Sony TVs.

Browse all the Prime Day TV deals on Amazon

Toshiba 43in Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV $330 $229.99

Amazon frequently discounts this 43in 4K TV but it's going all out for Prime Day and slashing the price by $100. For a budget TV with HDR support and Alexa voice controls, this is a very sweet deal indeed.View Deal

LG 55in 65SM8100AUA 4K UHD Smart LED TV $1200 $700

Want a big TV for the big game? This 2019 65-inch LG Nanocell TV features smarts galore, including Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has AirPlay 2, so you can cast from your iPhone/iPad to the display. And it comes wrapped in a $500 discount.View Deal

Sony XBR-55A9G 4K OLED TV $2799 $1898 at Amazon

This 2019 Sony Master Series TV is a superb TV, particularly in terms of sound quality. A saving of $500 on the current model certainly helps sweeten the deal, even if it isn't the cheapest 55-inch OLED TV around.View Deal

LG OLED65C9 4K OLED TV $3496 $1997 at Amazon

LG has squeezed yet more performance from its OLED panel – the C9 is natural, dynamic and rich, and it sounds good, too. Better still, you can make a $1200 saving when buying this 2019 What Hi-Fi? award-winner online.View Deal

Sony XBR-65A9G 4K OLED TV $3499 $2498 at Amazon

If you want the 65-inch A9 model then there's still a saving to be had with $1000 off the list price at Amazon on this model. The set includes Android TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and the top-tier Sony picture processing.View Deal