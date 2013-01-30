Trending

NAD T787 review

Pricey NAD is a bit behind the curve Tested at £3000

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Somewhat underwhelming: a £3000 AV receiver simply needs to deliver more

For

  • Good build
  • Tight, controlled sound
  • Powerful

Against

  • Low on features
  • Lacks subtlety and detail
  • A slightly bright edge to treble

The AV receiver market has been one of the more dynamic in recent years, making for an increasingly competitive landscape. Inevitably, you can get more performance and particularly functionality than ever before.

That means a £3000 AV receiver such as this NAD T787 is a more serious proposition than ever. It’s a heck of a lot of cash when you consider what’s on offer further down the price spectrum.

If size matters, then hauling this beast out of its box should reassure you. It’s big and heavy: nearly 20cm tall and more than 25g. NAD’s styling hasn’t changed drastically over the years, but it feels well put together and like a premium component. Buttons are responsive, the display is clear, and the front fascia clean.

NAD T787 review: Features

NAD has never been overly focused on features, and this receiver eschews much of the latest technology offered by rivals. So there’s no networking or streaming, and no remote control app. Similarly, if you want to connect an iPod you’ll need the optional NAD IPD Dock for iPod.

There are seven channels, each capable of outputting 120W, and two subwoofer outs, while NAD’s twin transformer design – one for the front left and right channels, one for the rears – aims to ensure the amp’s never found wanting for power.

There’s plenty more connectivity (see below) and two remote controls, one compact model for a second zone, and a standard unit which comes with backlit keys (and, on our sample, a slight rattle to the battery compartment).

The Audyssey calibration does a decent job with sizes and distances but the levels needed a tweak when we checked manually using an SPL meter.

NAD T787 review: Performance

Up and running, this NAD is tight and controlled. Individual sounds are clear and, sure enough, there is a decent amount of power when required.

But we want, and feel we can rightfully expect, more. When we’re watching Sherlock Holmes – which is a great test disc – the T787 sounds a little all or nothing, struggling to convey the dynamic range in between.

There’s a level of subtlety and, in turn, detail missing here compared with more affordable – and, what’s more, better specified – rivals.

While there is plenty of power, our subwoofers rumbling in to life when asked, it all lacks a little punch and excitement – despite a slightly bright edge to some treble notes when the action gets going.

NAD T787 review: Verdict

At £3000, we expect great things, especially sonically. Unfortunately, the NAD T787 simply doesn’t do enough great things. Coupled with an average specification for the money, we can’t get past an average star rating.

See all our home cinema amp Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

Interfaces-Ports

Number of Digital Optical Outputs1
HDMIYes
Number of HDMI Outputs2
Number of Analog Audio Inputs12
Number of Digital Coaxial Outputs1
Number of Digital Coaxial Inputs3
Number of HDMI Inputs6
Number of Digital Optical Inputs3
iPod SupportedYes
USBNo

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
3D Type3D
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz
Total Harmonic Distortion THD0.1%
MultizoneYes
Impedance8 Ohm

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

General Information

Product NameNAD T787
Product ModelT 787
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.nadelectronics.com
Brand NameNAD
Product TypeA/V Receiver
ManufacturerNew Acoustic Dimension Electronics
Manufacturer Part NumberT787

Power Description

Operating Power Consumption120 W

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedNo
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • T 787 A/V Surround Sound Receiver
  • Remote Control
Country of OriginChina
Environmental CertificationWEEE

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate25.20 kg
Width435 mm
Depth438 mm
Height197 mm
Dimensions197 mm (H): 435 mm (W): 438 mm (D)

Audio

Sound SystemAudyssey MultEQ XT
Audio Channels7.2

Tuner

Frequency BandAM