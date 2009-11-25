Trending

LG BL40 review

The LG LB40 appears fantastic in the flesh but it's flawed in practice Tested at £0.00

The LB40 appears fantastic in the flesh but over time it reveals itself to be a flawed performer

For

  • Colourful, detailed images
  • 21:9 ratio looks neat
  • balanced sound
  • 3.5mm jack

Against

  • Sluggish to operate
  • temperamental touch screen
  • sounds dynamically flat
  • pocket unfriendly

The BL40 is from LG's ‘Chocolate' range of phones, designed to offer greater sophistication than a run-of-the-mill handset.

Well, the BL40 certainly looks elegant and the chassis is sturdy. The four-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio touchscreen makes the BL40 over 12cm long, giving the slim phone a very feminine appearance.

Its size does mean it struggles to sit comfortably in a pair of jeans.

Stereo Bluetooth
The LG also has a 5MP camera and a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as A2DP stereo Bluetooth connectivity. File compatibility includes MP3, AAC+ and WMA9.

Videos viewed on the 345 x 800 resolution screen look good, even when 16:9 content is stretched.

Colours are lush, movement is handled well and edge definition is on a par with the best phones around.

Sound is acceptable, too: we'd like greater dynamic punch, but it's inoffensive enough.

Unintuitive interface
Our main gripe doesn't lie here, but with the frustrating interface. The touchscreen is unresponsive and the phone is sluggish when flicking between menus.

In a market dominated by the iPhone, it's nice to see that the BL40 offers something different. But the LG's potential is hindered by a harrowing user interface.

Specifications

Display and Graphics

Screen TypeLCD
Screen Size10.2 cm (4")

Technical Information

Sensor TypeAccelerometer
Phone StyleBar

Battery Information

Battery Talk Time6 Hour
Battery Standby Time400 Hour

General Information

Product NameLG BL40
Product ModelBL40 Chocolate
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.lge.co.uk
Brand NameLG
Product TypeFeature Phone
ManufacturerLG Electronics
Manufacturer Part NumberBL40.AGBRBK

Camera

Rear Camera Resolution5 Megapixel
Front CameraSingle
Built-in FlashYes

Interfaces-Ports

USB StandardUSB 2.0
USBYes

Network and Communication

Wireless LANYes
Bluetooth StandardBluetooth 2.1
GPS ReceiverYes
Cellular Network SupportedGSM 850
Cellular Data Connectivity TechnologyEDGE
BluetoothYes

Memory

Memory Card SlotYes
Maximum Memory Card Size Supported32 GB
Built-in Memory1.10 GB
Memory Card SupportedmicroSD

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate129 g
Width51 mm
Depth10.9 mm
Height128 mm
Dimensions128 mm (H): 51 mm (W): 10.9 mm (D)