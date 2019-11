Featuring an industrial strength plug and hefty construction, if a cable can be said to possess confidence then the G-320AG has it in spades.



It took everything we could throw at it without stumbling. Images were pin-sharp, and exquisitely revealing, colour was natural and rich, while motion was smooth.



It made our reference kit sing, too, with its ability to apply dynamics on tap, combining a taut sound with seamless integration.

