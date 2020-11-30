The best Sony WF-1000XM3 Cyber Monday deals and lowest prices

The Sony WF-1000XM3s are our pick of the best wireless earbuds around right now. While this level of quality doesn't come cheap, they can now be found with some big discounts if you shop around online.

Our page contains the best Sony WF-1000XM3 deals to ensure you find the very best price before you splash the cash. If you needed an excuse to pick up a new pair of wireless earbuds, this is the page for you. After all, with the Cyber Monday sales upon us, you have to ask yourself: can you afford not to buy them?

Wireless earbuds don't come much greater than the Sony WF-1000XM3. They're extremely user-friendly, thanks to their effortless touch controls. But this usability doesn't mean a compromise in performance – they have a superb sense of musicality that really makes tunes sing.

Add to this the excellent noise cancelling, not to mention healthy battery life, a natty charging case and comfortable fit, and you've got a pair of the best wireless earbuds around, and an awesome purchase to see you through the rest of 2020, whatever it has in store.

Need to know more? In 2019 they won a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award, which speaks volumes as to their quality.

They arrived on the market with a much bigger price tag, but now you can find some great deals, as you can see from the list above.

MORE:

Looking for another pair? Check the best headphones deals

Or the Best Sony headphones for its best stablemates

Alternatively, consult our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones