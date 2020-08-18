The best DirecTV packages and deals in August 2020

Sports, movies or primetime TV? With the best DirecTV packages, you can enjoy all your favourite channels and more. DirecTV is one of the top satellite TV providers in the US, and offers a range of packages to fit any budget. All packages come with 155+ channels and a Genie HD digital video recorder (DVR) for recording live TV.

Ready to feast your eyes on DirecTV? Below you'll find the best DirecTV deals so you can get the best mix of channels at the best possible price. DirecTV currently offers six packages – and the more you spend, the more channels you'll get. That could also mean more HD channels and more sport in 4K HDR.

You'll notice that DirecTV also offers a wide variety of deals and - if you know where to look – juicy discounts (especially if you're first-time subscribers). From 12 months of free HBO Max to an NFL Sunday Ticket at no extra cost, there are no shortage of incentives to join DirecTV.

To help you make the right decision and grab the sweetest deal, we've listed the best DirecTV deals below – so you can pay less to watch more!

What is DirecTV?

DirecTV is a satellite subscription TV service provider owned by AT&T. It's billed as 'The number one satellite service in the US', boasts over 26million subscribers and offers a mix of live and on demand TV.

All DirecTV packages come with a satellite dish and the company's Genie HD DVR, which allows users to record up to five shows at once and store over 200 hours of TV, so there should be less fighting over who can watch what, when.

You also get the DirecTV App, which means you can watch live and on-demand shows on mobile devices (over wi-fi). You can even download your DVR recordings to devices and watch offline.

How much does DirecTV cost?

DirecTV's top tier Premier package ($134.99 per month) includes a whopping 330+ channels, access to live, out-of-market NFL games, plus premium channels such as HBO.

Of course, you can enjoy DirecTV for much less. The budget-friendly Entertainment Package ($64.99 per month) gets you 160+ channels including ESPN and NBCSN.

Worth noting: all prices are based on a 24-month contract, and DirecTV reserves the right to make a small adjustment to the price of your chosen package after 12 months.

Also worth knowing: DirecTV is part of AT&T, so if you add a qualifying AT&T internet package to your basket when signing up to DirecTV online, you could get up to $300 in reward cards.

The best DirecTV packages and deals

DirecTV Select Package – 155+ channels $59.99 per month

On a tight budget? The entry-level DirecTV package is perfect for the casual viewer. It gets you 155 channels including CNN, TNT, MTV and Nick, plus 3 months of free premium entertainment, so you can try out HBO and Showtime at no extra cost.View Deal

DirecTV Entertainment Package – 160+ channels $64.99 per month

If you can stretch to an extra $5 a month you'll be rewarded with must-have sports channels ESPN, ESPN2 and Fox Sports, plus Comedy Central and HGTV. The deal also includes 3 months' free HBO and Showtime.View Deal

DirecTV Choice Package – 185+ channels $69.99 per month

Like comedy, drama and sport? The family-friendy Choice package includes a free NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2020 season, a year's free HBO Max and 3 months free Cinemax, ShowTime, and Starz. Order online and get a free $200 reward card.View Deal

DirecTV Xtra Package – 235+ channels $79.99 per month

Splash out another $10 extra per month you'll be richly rewarded with 50 extra channels. DirecTV's most popular package gets you National Geographic and NBA TV, plus a free NFL Sunday Ticket, 12 months' free HBO Max and 3 months free Cinemax, ShowTime, and Starz. Order online for a free $200 reward card.View Deal

DirecTV Ultimate Package – 250+ channels $84.99 per month

Sports fans and movie buffs will be wowed by the Ultimate package, which adds another 15 channels including CBS Sports Network and The Movie Channel. Plus, you get an NFL Sunday Ticket for 2020, 12 months' HBO Max and 3 months' free premium channels. Order online for a free $200 reward card.View Deal

DirecTV Premier Package – 250+ channels $134.99 per month

Serious about TV? With an epic 330+ channels, Premier is DirecTV's biggest and best package. It gets you every channel from every other DirecTV package, plus all the most sought-after premium channels including HBO and Showtime. You also get the NFL Sunday Ticket for 2020. Order online for a free $200 reward card.View Deal

