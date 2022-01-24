Best Super Bowl TV deals 2022: awesome 4K, OLED and big screen TV specials

Super Bowl 2022 takes place on Sunday, 13th February, which means there's still time to snag some of this season's best Super Bowl TV deals. There are endless specials to choose from, so we've picked our MVPs and listed them below.

Nachos? Check. Beverages? Check. Giant TV? We've got you covered. Whether you're after a premium OLED TV, a game-worthy 70-inch LCD or a budget 4K model, today's best Super Bowl TV deals are packed with price-drops from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Hisense and more.

Ready for a great performance? No matter how you're rooting for, these 2022 Super Bowl TV deals are not to be missed...

Super Bowl live stream 2202: watch the Championship game for free

Best Super Bowl TV deals 2022

43-inch TV deals

Samsung NU6900 4K LED TV $500 $300 at Best Buy (save $200)

You can score this sweet 40% discount at Best Buy. It's on the UN43NU6900, a solid entry-level set packed with features including HDR, 4K upscaling and a host of streaming apps including Sling TV which provides access to NBC, this year's Super Bowl broadcaster.

TCL 43S435 4K Smart TV $350 $299 at Amazon (save $50)

This dirt-cheap 2021 4K LED TV combines HDR picture technology with smart functionality to offer over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the Roku TV platform. One of the best Super Bowl TV deals for those on a budget.

Sony 43-inch X80J 4K TV $600 $448 at Amazon (save $152)

We're big fans of the 2021 Sony X80J. It runs the excellent Google TV OS, supports Dolby Vision HDR and features built-in Alexa voice control. It's also heavily discounted thanks to this Super Bowl special.

50-inch TV deals

Hisense 50-inch ULED TV $570 $399 at Walmart (save $170)

Like a hotdog with the full schmear, the 50-inch 4K Hisense U6G is loaded with features including a sharp Quantum Dot display, built-in Android TV and Dolby Vision HDR, which brings high contrast levels. A Super Bowl LVI bargain.

LG 48-inch C1 OLED TV $1299 $1199 at Best Buy (save $100)

LG's 2021 mid-range OLED is perfect for movies, gaming and major sporting events. This high-spec beauty packs in Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR plus access to Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Apple TV+.



55-inch TV deals

TCL 55-inch 5-Series QLED TV $650 $400 at Best Buy (save $250)

Jump up to a 55-inch 4K TV with the TCL 5-Series and you can get an even bigger Super Bowl discount. This set boasts a sharp QLED panel, Dolby Vision HDR support and Google TV, which brings Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more. Grab this $250 saving before it goes.

LG OLED55GX OLED 4K TV $1800 $1530 at Best Buy (save $270)

Best Buy is offering a huge saving on this elegant, ultra-thin TV with flush wall mount included. We gave the 2020 LG GX OLED five stars in our review, so you can rely on a consistent, natural picture, good motion and black levels, and a smart design. Another great Super Bowl special.

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV $550 $400 at Best Buy (save $250)

This Best Buy exclusive gets you a 55-inch TV that supports 4K HDR and has built-in access to all the smart apps you'd want (Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Apple TV+, Disney+, ESPN+, etc) plus Alexa voice control. At $400, you're getting a lot of screen and features for your money.

Vizio 55-inch H1 4K OLED TV $1299 $999 at Best Buy

OLED is considered by many to be the best panel technology around right now, so it's rare to see a 55-inch OLED TV below $1000. Especially one with Dolby Vision HDR, Vizio's latest ProGaming Engine and more.

Samsung QN55Q60T 55in 4K QLED TV $750 $699 at Amazon (save $50)

Samsung's 2020 Q60T offers some of the features of the high-end Q90 – but at a much lower price. Samsung's 4K Quantum processor promises to minimize motion blur on screen, so Super Bowl play should stay smooth and crisp.

SAVE $400 AT BEST BUY Sony A80J 4K OLED TV $1800 $1700 Best Buy (save $100)

This 2021 Sony OLED TV offers awesome performance and above average sound. That $100 saving certainly sweetens this Super Bowl TV deal. Order now and you'll be the envy of the neighborhood come February 13th!

65-inch TV deals

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV (2021) $1299 $1099 on Best Buy (save $200)

This TV combines a cheap price point with many of the features you'd expect from a flagship set, making it a killer Super Bowl TV deal. TCL knows how to deliver great value TV sets and this looks like another great deal.

LG 65-inch C1 OLED TV $2500 $1797 at Amazon (save $703)

Here's one of the most biggest and Super Bowl TV discounts we've see so far – a big chunk off LG's classy 2021 OLED TV with Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound and built-in Alexa voice control.



Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 TV $1800 $1500 at Best Buy (save $300)

Best Buy has knocked a big chunk off this Vizio 65-inch OLED, which packs in some great features including Dolby Vision support. A 65-inch OLED TV at this price really is something to get excited about.

Sony XBR-65A9G OLED TV $3500 $3000 at Best Buy (save $500)

If you want the step-up model then there's still a saving to be had with $500 off this high-end Sony OLED at Best Buy. The A9G boasts Android TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and some of Sony's finest picture processing tech.

Samsung 65-inch QN90A 4K TV $2600 $1900 at Samsung (save $700)

Here's a massive $700 saving on a 2021 4K flagship TV from Samsung. It features the company's Quantum Matrix tech, Object Tracking Sound+ to keep up with the on-screen action and a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K. Easily one of this year's best 65-inch Super Bowl TV deals.

Sony XBR-65A9G OLED TV $3499 $2999 at Best Buy (save $500)

You can save $500 on the 65-inch 2020 A9G at Best Buy today. The upscale set includes Android TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and top-tier Sony picture processing. Bring on Super Bowl LVI!

WHAT HI-FI AWARD WINNER LG 65-inch CX OLED $2499 $1999 at Best Buy (save $500)

Best Buy Super Bowl TV deals include up to $500 off this five-star, 2020 OLED TV. The Award-winning CX boasts a stunning picture, a broad range of features and an app-packed user interface.

Sony XBR-65A8H OLED 4K Android TV $2799 $2499 at Best Buy

Save $300 on this spectacular Sony 4K smart TV, which features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a truly immersive entertainment experience. Sports or movies, this is an outstanding choice.

70-inch+ TV deals

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni Series $1100 $900 at Amazon (save $200)

This Amazon-built LED TV promises a decent home theater experience and hands-free voice controls. Support for Dolby Vision HDR is welcome at this price. Built-in streaming apps include Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+. Save $200 with this 2022 Super Bowl special.

Hisense 75-inch 4K ULED TV $3000 $2000 at Best Buy (save $1000)

This 2021 flagship 4K ULED set is one of Hisense's 'most advanced LED TVs'. Features include Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz native panel, up to 1,000 nit peak brightness and an anti-glare screen. It's a great pick for gamers, too.

LG 77-inch CX 4K OLED TV $4000 $3299 at Best Buy (save $700)

You can bag a discount on the five-star 2020 LG CX in the 77-inch screen size too. It comes complete with all the same smart features that earned the 48-inch model a What Hi-Fi? Award. Save $700 at Best Buy in time for Super Bowl LVI.

Sony 75-inch X950H 4K smart TV $2600 $2398 at Amazon (save $202)

This 2020 Sony TV could be your ticket to Super Bowl heaven thanks to this huge discount. Powered by Android TV and Alexa voice control, it's got plenty of streaming apps and loads of TV tech built-in. A great saving on a monster TV

TCL 70-inch Class-4 4K TV $ 830 $600 at Best Buy (save $230)

This Android-powered TV hit stores over a year ago but has dropped to just 600 dollars. You can stream more than 500,000 films and TV episodes via Roku on this big-screen TV, which also works with Google Assistant. At this price, it's cheaper than a Super Bowl ticket!