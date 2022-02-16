Best Presidents Day TV deals 2022: 4K, LCD, OLED and big screen sales

Presidents Day 2022 is just around the corner, which means now's the perfect time to bag the best Presidents Day TV deals. Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target are all competing for your cash, so we've listed the very best Presidents Day TV deals below.

Whether you want 4K resolution and advanced OLED technology or a big screen for the big game, we've got you covered. LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL and Hisense TVs are already dropping to rock-bottom prices that would give Black Friday a fright, so what are you waiting for?

We officially declare the 2022 Presidents' Day sale open...

Best Presidents Day TV deals 2022

32-inch Presidents Day TV deals

Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED TV $599 $529 at Samsung (save $70)

Can you buy a QLED TV for around $500? You can with this Samsung Presidents Day deal. It gets you the 'The Frame' QLED from 2020, complete with 1080p HD resolution, streaming apps and a design that resembles a work of art.

Insignia 32-inch HD Fire TV $179 $149 at Best Buy (save $30)

On a tight budget? How about a 32-inch Fire TV for under $150? Head over to Best Buy for a crazy-low price on the Insignia F20 Series, which delivers 720p HD resolution and Alexa voice control. It's what George Washington would have wanted.

43-inch Presidents Day TV deals

Sony 43-inch X80J 4K TV $600 $448 at Amazon (save $152)

We're big fans of the classy 2021 Sony X80J. It runs the excellent Google TV OS, supports Dolby Vision HDR and features built-in Alexa voice control. Best still, it's heavily discounted thanks to Presidents Day 2022.

Samsung NU6900 4K LED TV $499 $299 at Best Buy (save $200)

Here's a massive 40% Presidents Day discount on a solid, entry-level 4K LED TV from Samsung. This model is packed with features including support for 4K HDR and streaming apps galore. A great buy at a bargain price.

50-inch Presidents Day TV deals

TCL 50S431 4K Roku Smart TV $450 $298 at Walmart (save $150)

Moving on up, this 55-inch, 2021 4K HDR TV comes with the Roku TV smart platform which brings over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. One of the best Presidents Day TV deals for 2022.

LG 48-inch C1 OLED TV $1299 $1199 at Best Buy (save $100)

This stellar LG OLED TV is perfect for movies, gaming and sports. It's a high-spec beauty that packs in Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR plus access to Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Apple TV+. Five stars.

Hisense 50-inch ULED TV $570 $308 at Walmart (save $262)

Like a hamburger with the full schmear, the U6G is loaded with goodies such as sharp Quantum Dot display, built-in Android TV and Dolby Vision HDR. Presidents Day TV deals don't come much more tempting.

55-inch Presidents Day TV deals

TCL 55-inch 5-Series QLED TV $649 $549 at Best Buy (save $100)

Jump up to a 55-inch with this TCL 5-Series and you'll be rewarded with yet more Presidents Day savings. This model boasts a sharp QLED panel, Dolby Vision HDR support and Google TV, meaning it's a lot of TV for your money.

LG OLED55GX OLED 4K TV $1799 $1499 at Amazon (save $300)

Amazon is offering a mega saving on this ultra-thin 'Gallery' OLED TV which comes with flush wall mount. We gave the 2020 LG GX five stars in our review, so expect a consistent, natural picture, good motion and a smart design.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV 4-Series $519 $379 at Amazon (save $140)

Amazon's first entry-level TV is very enticing at this price. Features include a 4K UHD LED TV with support for HDR10. The main draw, of course, is built-in Fire TV, which offers Alexa voice controls and access to apps galore.

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV $449 $369 at Best Buy (save $80)

Here's another of the best Presidents Day TV deals for those on a budget. This 4K HDR set features built-in Alexa voice control and access to most smart apps (Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Apple TV+, ESPN+, etc). At under $400, it's an awful lot of screen for the money.

Sony A80J 4K OLED TV $1799 $1699 Best Buy (save $100)

This 2021 Sony OLED TV offers outstanding performance and better-than-average sound. The $100 saving certainly sweetens this Presidents Day TV deal. Grab it before the 21st February.

65-inch Presidents Day TV deals

LG 65-inch C1 OLED TV $2500 $1897 at Amazon (save $603)

Step up to a 65-inch and you can get a huge chunk off LG's brilliant 2021 OLED TV with Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound and built-in Alexa voice control. A great price for a classy TV with plenty of gaming smarts.



TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K Roku TV (2021) $1299 $1099 on Best Buy (save $200)

This mid-range TV combines a cheap price point with some of the features you'd expect from a high-end set. It also has the excellent Roku TV smart platform built-in and comes with a nice little Presidents Day price cut.

Samsung 65-inch QN90A 4K TV $2599 $1899 at Samsung (save $700)

Samsung's 2022 Presidents Day sale has knocked $700 off one of its best 4K flagship TVs for 2021. This model offers Object Tracking Sound+ to keep up with the on-screen action, a 120Hz refresh rate and a killer $700 saving.

WHAT HI-FI AWARD WINNER LG 65-inch CX OLED $2499 $1964 at Amazon (save $530)

Amazon's best Presidents Day TV deals include $530 off this LG five-star 2020 OLED TV. The What Hi-Fi? Award winner boasts a stunning picture, a broad range of features and an app-packed user interface.

Sony XBR-65A8H OLED 4K TV $2799 $1899 at Best Buy (save $900)

Fancy pocketing a mega $900 saving? Then take a closer look at this Android-powered Sony 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. A super deal for those who don't mind spending more for a superior picture.

70-inch+ Presidents Day TV deals

Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni Series $1099 $899 at Amazon (save $200)

Amazon's flagship LED Fire TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and offers hands-free voice controls courtesy of Alexa. It's packed with apps and, at just $899, is one of the cheapest 75-inch screens on the market.

Samsung 70-inch QN70Q60A 4K QLED TV $1349 $1099 at Best Buy (save $250)

The 70-inch Q60A isn't a TV we've tested, but the combination of a Quantum Dot display and Samsung's excellent Tizen operating system certainly bodes well. A great buy if you're after a QLED TV.

Samsung 85-inch TU7000 4K TV $1499 $1299 at Samsung (save $100)

Want to go big or go home? This 85-inch Samsung is guaranteed to turn heads. It's not one we've reviewed but it promises a crystal clear 4K picture and next-gen apps. Grab $200 off with Samsung's Presidents Day offers.

Hisense 75-inch 4K ULED TV $2999 $1999 at Best Buy (save $1000)

This 2021 flagship is one of Hisense's 'most advanced LED TVs'. It comes with a Quantum Dot display, Dolby Vision, 120Hz native panel and up to 1,000 nit peak brightness, so it's a great choice of movie buffs and gamers alike.

Sony 75-inch X85J 4K LED TV $1799 $1298 at Amazon (save $500)

Here's a sweet $500 saving on a mid-range Sony LED TV with with Google TV, a native 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa compatibility. A solid TV at a price that won't break the bank.

LG 77-inch CX 4K OLED TV $3299 $2999 at Best Buy (save $300)

You can bag a clearance discount on the five-star, 77-inch LG CX in Best Buy's Presidents Day sale. This model comes complete with all the same smart features that earned the 48-inch model a What Hi-Fi? Award.

TCL 70-inch Class-4 4K TV $ 829 $599 at Best Buy (save $230)

This price of this Android TV has dropped 25% in honor of Presidents Day 2022. You can stream more than 500,000 films and TV episodes via Roku and there's Google Assistant voice controls. At this price, it's an absolute steal.