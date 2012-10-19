Best streaming system up to £2000, Awards 2012. An undoubted star with stellar sound quality, ease of use and advanced functionality

Cyrus took its merry time to join the streaming revolution – clearly the company was making sure that it got it right. The original version of the Streamline was the first Cyrus streamer that we saw and it promptly walked away with an award last year.

The Cyrus Streamline 2 comes with a series of subtle but not insignificant upgrades. The company’s CD players stole a march on the competition by taking manufacture of the disc transport in-house and in the world of streamers Cyrus’ focus has been the software.

The Streamline 2 – and Cyrus’ complete range of ‘v2’ products, which include the Stream and Stream XP – all boast the latest V2 platform update.

Cyrus Streamline 2: Tech specs

As well as a general polish of the streaming software, the update crucially adds support for hi-resolution 24-bit/192kHz files and Apple Lossless tracks. WAV, FLAC, MP3, AAC, AIFF and 24Bit/96kHz files remain on the compatibility list of course. Cyrus has also hinted at other features in the pipeline that this new platform allows.

The Streamline 2’s core specifications remain the same, boasting internal amplification at 30W per channel, a selection of digital coaxial, digital optical and USB inputs, alongside digital coaxial and analogue stereo outputs. There’s integrated internet radio via TuneIn radio, too.

It uses the same chassis found on Cyrus’s other two-channel components, with control knobs and a so-so screen. Use Cyrus’s custom-built ‘n-remote’ and these criticisms are moot.

Getting started and Cyrus recommends you connect using an ethernet switch for optimum sound quality (though a wireless adaptor is included).

Cyrus Streamline 2: Sound quality

The Streamline 2 remains every bit as brilliant sonically. Open and dynamic, it extracts a stunning level of detail presenting music with brilliant clarity and precision. There’s no edge to treble or softness to bass, leaving you to simply focus on enjoying the music.

The real upgrade here is the improved file compatibility and sure enough hi-res 24/192 files sound superb. Listen to Muse’s The 2nd Law and lead track Supremacy has incredible scale and power.

Cyrus Streamline 2: Verdict

The Cyrus Streamline 2 is very much an evolution of the streaming family but, frankly, that was all that was required. The combination of stellar sound quality, ease of use and advanced functionality make it an undoubted star.

