Blok Stax 300 review

It's got good looks, a solid construction and sound, and a worthy price as well - this rack should be on your audition list Tested at £180.00

Solidly built, with a sound to match – this is a worthy, and supremely affordable, rack

  • Solid construction
  • good looks
  • taut bass
  • full-bodied sound

  • Slight lack of speed and musicality

This good-looking three-tier rack is solidly constructed and nicely put together.

And it helps deliver a sound with similar characteristics. Massive Attack's Flat of the Blade is full-bodied with taut, powerful bass notes; only a slight lack of speed and musicality holds it back.

Overall, this is a welcome addition. If you want a four-tier stand, the Stax 400 is currently yours for £239 as part of a deal that we're assured will last well in to the summer.

