Best LG TVs 2019: LCD, OLED, 4K HDR

Best LG TVs Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best LG TVs you can buy in 2019.

When it comes to buying a new TV, it obviously pays to shop around. But if you've previously owned an LG TV and want to stick with the same look and feel, then we have some excellent recommendations for you. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

LG makes simply the best 4K OLED TVs around. Not only that, it also sells OLED panels to rival manufacturers such as Panasonic, Philips and Sony to use in their TVs.

All of the TVs here are 4K OLED sets and all support HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG - but not HDR10+.

All of the sets in our list use LG's own colourful webOS operating system. On the surface it looks good and is pretty simple to get to grips with, but if you've been reared on Android TV or Samsung's Tizen system, some menus take a bit of fathoming out.

Finally, the TVs in this list are all at least 55in big - LG OLEDs don't currently come any smaller than that. If you want something smaller, check out our extensive library of TV reviews. Happy viewing!

1. LG OLED65C9PLA LG’s 2019 OLED defies expectations with a stunning performance. SPECIFICATIONS Screen type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Advanced HDR by Technicolor | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 86 x 145 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Lovely, subtle design Rich but natural pictures Strong sound Reasons to Avoid Could be brighter Beaten for motion Convoluted menus $2,096.99 View at Walmart

This is a lovely looking set. It's incredibly thin (just 4.7cm at its fattest point), and from the front the speakers are completely invisible. It's just as smart on the inside: its second-generation A9 processor features artificial intelligence to optimise the picture and sound depending on the content displayed and which room you're in. Black levels are as good as you'd expect from an OLED set, and it goes very bright indeed. Colours are lovely, with a slight richness adding an organic, natural feel to skin tones. It sounds good too. One of the best TVs around right now.

Read the full review: LG OLED65C9PLA

2. LG OLED55C9PLA The cheapest 2019 LG OLED that has all of the bells and whistles SPECIFICATIONS Screen type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Advanced HDR by Technicolor | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 74 x 123 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Rich and natural colours Perfect blacks Genuine upscaling class Reasons to Avoid Finest dark details missing Sound isn’t spectacular $1,496.99 View at Walmart

The 55in version of the TV above is actually the most affordable way to get the best picture that LG currently offers (there's a B9 model, which is cheaper, but it uses last year's processor). Picture-wise, it's every bit the stunner you'd expect, combining perfect blacks with pin-point contrast to awesome effect. Audio isn't quite as good as that of the 65in version, so we'd recommend adding a separate sound solution such as a soundbar. If that's not something you want to do, check out the E9 below.

3. LG OLED55E9PLA An impressive OLED picture with the sound to match. SPECIFICATIONS Screen type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Advanced HDR by Technicolor | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 75 x 123 x 22cm Reasons to Buy Deep, rich blacks Superb sense of realism Solid, weighty sound Reasons to Avoid Motion could be more natural Not the last word in black detail No HDR10+ support $1,996.99 View at Walmart

Like the look of LG's C9 but want improved sound built in? This E9 could be just the ticket. It produces just the kind of picture we'd hope for and supplements it with impressive sonic aptitude.

This E9 has more speakers than its 2019 sibling (4.2ch compared with 2.2ch), more amplifier power (60W against 40W) and slightly different positioning (forward-firing vs down-firing). The result is a sonic performance unmatched by any soundbar we've tested below £500, and with no extra boxes or cables!

Read the full LG OLED55E9PLA review

4. LG OLED55C8PLA A superb all-rounder with a tempting price tag. Our TV Product of the Year 2018. SPECIFICATIONS Screen type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Advanced HDR by Technicolor | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 76 x 123 x 23cm Reasons to Buy Bright, punchy and sharp Natural images Amazing upscaling Reasons to Avoid Iffy motion processing Confusing menus So-so sound $1,396.99 View at Amazon

This 2018 C8 model isn't quite as cutting edge as the 2019 C9 that sits in the number one spot on this list, but it's still hugely competitive not to mention great value for money. It offers a large chunk of what's great about the C9. So, detail is excellent, images are vivid and there's a great sense of realism and depth. A brilliant performer, and at its current price, definitely one for your shortlist.

Read the full review: LG OLED55C8PLA

5. LG OLED55B8PLA One of the best-value LG TVs we've seen so far. SPECIFICATIONS Screen type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, Advanced HDR by Technicolor | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 75 x 123 x 22cm Reasons to Buy Rich, refined colour palette 'Lights-out' black levels Price Reasons to Avoid Bettered for visuals Could be brighter $1,149.99 View at Walmart

When we first tested this TV in 2018, it cost just under £2,000, which, considering the quality, was a bargain. Now it's available for a little over £1,000, which makes it an absolute steal. The picture is impressively sharp, clear and bright, giving a sense of depth and realism to the on-screen action. It also handles motion with no trouble whatsoever. The impressive user experience, combined with superb black levels and sensational colours make it a TV bargain not to be missed.

Read the full review: LG OLED55B8PLA

6. LG OLED65C8PLA A big and beautiful LG TV with a vibrant picture rich in detail. SPECIFICATIONS Screen type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Advanced HDR by Technicolor | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 88 x 145 x 23cm Reasons to Buy Sensational 4K picture Impressive upscaling Easy to use OS Reasons to Avoid Bettered for motion $1,747.95 View at Amazon

This is big brother to the 55in C8 OLED TV mentioned above. It uses the same Alpha 9 processor so you get all the same picture enhancements, and the image is virtually identical. There's a sensational level of detail to the picture, and while motion processing isn't the LG's biggest strength, this set still keeps a firm grip of the action. It even sounds relatively solid too. You'll struggle to find another TV at this size, offering this level of quality for this little money.

Read the full review: LG OLED65C8PLA

7. LG OLED55E8PLA Weightier sound than a C8, a stunning picture and more affordable than ever. SPECIFICATIONS Screen type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Advanced HDR by Technicolor | HDMI inputs: 4 | USB inputs: 3 | Optical output: 1 | Dimensions (HWD, with stand): 78 x 123 x 22cm Reasons to Buy Class-leading picture Striking design Well-equipped smarts Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note Check Amazon

This is another 2018 LG TV that has seen a huge price drop since its introduction last year. It comes with a built-in soundbar, which improves the audio compared to the C8, and a stand that makes it look like it's floating. Picture quality is typically excellent, with a impressive contrast and vivid colours. Throw in voice controls and LG's dependable webOS operating system, and you've got one of the best performing and best equipped 55in LG TVs you're likely to see.

Read the full review: LG OLED55E8PLA

