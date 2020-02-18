Best headphones for sleeping: wired wireless and noise-cancelling

Best headphones for sleeping Buyer's Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best headphone for sleeping you can buy in 2020.

A good night's sleep is vital for staying healthy. While a comfy bed and good "sleep hygiene" are both very important factors, a decent pair of headphones can help too. As well as lulling you with soothing tunes or a podcast to clear your head, they can also help block out the noise outside your window.

So what should you look for in a decent pair of sleep headphones? Obviously comfort is key. You're not going to drift off to the land of nod if your ears are in agony. If you want in-ears you'll need a decent seal from the ear tips but you'll also want earpieces that don't protrude too far that could get caught on your pillow or hurt your ears. If it's an over-ear pair you're going for, make sure their ear cups are nicely cushioned and not too bulky.

Then there's the style. Wireless are best, as there's no cable to get tangled up in. With on-ear pairs, you'll probably have to sleep on your back - it's likely to be too uncomfortable on your side.

You should consider the placement of the headphone controls, too. Some wireless models have controls built into the side of the earbud, which you don't want pressing down into the pillow, as it could activate them with the slightest movement. In-ears might work better with just one earbud in your non-pillow-resting ear, if you can live without listening in stereo.

Last but by no means least, you need to consider sound quality. Thankfully, all the models listed here are excellent performers in their own right, you just need to pick the design you prefer.

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

1. Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd The best headphones for sleeping? Quite possibly. SPECIFICATIONS Type: In-ear | Connector: 3.5mm | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth : No Reasons to Buy Balanced sound Detailed delivery Comfortable fit ideal for sleeping Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price $79 View Deal at Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable pair of everyday in-ears that have bedtime in mind, these should be high on your list.

The faceplates are flat, which will be more comfortable should you want to keep both buds in and lie on your side. Beyerdynamic even says as much, touting that as one of the main selling points. So if you're listening, watching, or simply sleeping in bed, the Byrds should do you proud.

Five sizes of eartip should provide a comfy fit, no matter what your ear size. And, while there's no noise-cancellation, the tips are flared, providing a decent level of noise-isolation.

In-line controls let you play/pause and skip tracks, which beats scrabbling around in the dark.

The audio is nicely balanced, especially for a budget pair of buds. It's a full-bodied sound, with plenty of bass weight that stops short of sounding boomy. Their comforting sound will help you wind down at the end of a hard day.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Sony WF-1000XM3 A new benchmark for true wireless headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise--cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6 hours (24 hours with charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Beautiful musicality Great noise-cancelling Solid battery life Reasons to Avoid No volume controls No aptX HD $198 View Deal at Walmart

We've made no secret of our love for the XM3s in the months since they launched. And the good news is they're as good for sleeping in as they are an everyday pair of headphones.

They come with seven different sizes of earbud; four ‘hybrid silicone’ buds and three ‘triple-comfort’ buds. That's more than you get with most headphones, and should ensure they're comfortable enough to wear all night. And because they're truly wireless, there's not a cable in sight. Which means you won't have any nightmares you're being tangled up.

Six hours of battery life should be more than enough to get you to sleep. There's even noise-cancelling onboard for blocking out noisy neighbours, foxes and the like. And the sound quality will soothe you until the sandman arrives - they produce a wonderfully musical sound, with expressive vocals and natural-sounding instruments. There's a lightness of touch and dynamic subtlety that few rivals can match. Which is exactly what you want when you're trying to sleep.

The design is a little bulky, though, so unless you can sleep on your back, it could be a case of just using the one bud while you try to get some sleep.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

3. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Budget true wireless earbuds with plenty going for them. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 9 hours (45 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Detailed, insightful audio Reliable wireless connection Marathon battery life Reasons to Avoid Divisive fit Not the most stylish $99.95 View Deal at Amazon 62 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Melomania 1s last a marathon nine hours, which should see most people all the way through the night. (If you sleep more than nine hours a night, lucky you.) When you're not sleeping, take the carry case with you, and its recharging skills will give you a whopping 45 hours of juice to play with. Handy if you find yourself far from a charging point and in need of some shuteye.

You can also control them just by speaking using Siri or Google Assistant, which is a lot simpler when you're bleary-eyed at 3am.

The sound quality is very good indeed, especially at this price. They're at ease handling dynamic shifts, and render an excellent amount of detail. Just a word of warning - the fit split opinion in the office, so make sure you try them on before you buy.

Read the full review: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1

(Image credit: Future)

4. Apple AirPods Pro Noise-cancelling will help block out any nocturnal noises. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Andriod/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 5 hours (24 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Very comfy Strong noise-cancelling Even audio Reasons to Avoid Issues with timing Could be more engaging Editor's Pick $249 View Deal at Walmart

Let's get this out of the way right now: there are better-sounding noise-cancelling true wireless headphones out there. But Apple's premium pair offer something few rivals can match - fantastic comfort, and a very slick user experience (as long as you use an Apple device, that is). And, when you're trying to sleep, these are important things to consider.

At just 5.4g, they have a 'barely there' feel that means you can quite happily snooze with them in. You control music through a series of squeezes on their stems, which is pretty easy even when half asleep. Worried about waking your partner? Try the Ear Tip Fit Test in the Bluetooth menu of your Apple device, and it'll play some music which it analyses the fit and tells you how good your seal is to remove sound leakage. It's almost like they were designed to be worn in bed...

Speaking of which, the noise-cancelling microphones adjust 200 times a second to counteract any incoming noise. If these can't help minimise the effects of your partner's snoring, nothing will.

Read the full review: Apple AirPods Pro

(Image credit: Sony)

5. Sony WH-1000XM3 A superb all-round package that will transport you to the land of nod... SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30 hours | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Dynamically astute Smart features Excellent battery Reasons to Avoid Controls take getting used to $278 View Deal at Walmart 750 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

These chunky cans might not look like the best headphones for sleeping, but trust us, one wear and you'll be sold. These things are comfy with a capital C - the thick, cushioned ear pads are like a duvet for your ears. Obviously you'll have to sleep on your back, but if that's your bag, you'll get a lot of use out of these.

They're wireless, so you'll not get tangled in the night, and the touchpad controls - while they take a bit of getting used to - are intuitive enough to use mid-slumber. Battery life is off the chart - 30 hours will last you near enough a month of sleeps, if you only use them to doze off. And a quick 10-minute tickle will give you five hours of use - so don't worry if you're faced with a flat battery when you're in need of a snooze.

They produce a wonderfully spacious sound that - when combined with the killer noise-cancelling - will make you forget about the world around you. Which is exactly what you need when it's time to hit the hay.

They're certainly not cheap. But what price can you put on a good night's sleep?

Read the full review: Sony WH-1000XM3

(Image credit: Bose)

6. Bose SoundSport Free Built for sports, ideal for bed. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 5 hours (15 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Plenty of body Strong bass Even sound Reasons to Avoid Nada $189 View Deal at Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This is another pair built for sport, and like the others, they provide a snug, secure fit. But unlike some, they have little wings to keep them in place without burrowing deep into your ear cavities, which can make them comfy enough to fall asleep in. If you find them a bit bulky for resting your ear on your pillow, then you'll have to make the switch to using just one bud.

These Bose in-ears are good for five hours of listening on a full charge, but the carry case will give you another 10, which should be enough for a weekend away.

And so to the sound. It's bold but nicely balanced, and never threatens to overwhelm you as you try to grab 40 winks. There is rich, weighty bass, crisp highs, and nicely detailed mids.

You can also set a timer from within the app, to switch them off after a set period of time. Handy if you want to preserve battery life rather than have them doing a Lionel Ritchie and playing all night long.

Volume controls are built into the top edge of the earbuds, so you can find your perfect level without reaching for your phone. Because there's nothing like the glare of a phone screen to disrupt a good night's rest.

Read the full review: Bose SoundSport Free

(Image credit: AKG)

7. AKG Y50BT Excellent on-ear headphones with the benefit of no cables. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 20 hours | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Great sound Ease of use Comfy Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price $94.99 View Deal at Amazon 238 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If your budget doesn't quite stretch to the Sonys mentioned above, these AKG's are good alternative. They too are very comfortable indeed, and unlike some on-ears, they don't heat up your shell-likes. The result? A pair you can wear for hours without any discomfort.

The wireless Bluetooth connection is solid, with no dropouts during our testing. Which is good, because a poor connection could jolt you awake.

Sound quality is fantastic. It's remarkably clear, with loads of detail, and they produce impressive scale and separation too. Put them on at bedtime, and you'll soon be lost in music.

Downsides? There's no noise-cancellation. But at this price, that's not the end of the world. If you're after a budget pair of wireless on-ears to help you work, rest and snooze, look no further.

Read the full review: AKG Y50BT

(Image credit: AKG)

8. AKG N60NC Wireless A punchy, balanced sound will keep you listening long into the wee hours. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 30 hours | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Impactful sound Musically versatile Clever design Reasons to Avoid Zilch $104.38 View Deal at Walmart 120 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Battery life is a particular strong point for these AKGs. They're good for a marathon 30 hours, but activate the noise-cancelling and that drops to a still very respectable 15 hours. So they'll last the night and you should still have enough left for your morning commute.

They're very much a midrange pair of on-ears - cheaper than the Sony WH-1000XM3s, but pricier than the AKG Y50BTs. And for the money, they're some of the best we've tested.

They're so comfortable even those who dislike on-ears will happily wear them all day (or all night, as the case may be). And the noise-cancellation is superb, able to reduce any nocturnal goings-on to just a background murmur. So next door can play their TV as loud as they like.

Controls on the right ear cup are simple to use, so they won't frustrate you while you're trying to nod off.

Sound? There's an impressive amount of detail on show, which, when combined with the noise-cancellation, will help you forget about the real world and focus on getting some shuteye. They fold up small enough to sling in a jacket pocket too, making them the ideal travel companion. Can't sleep on a train? These could well help...

Read the full review: AKG N60NC Wireless

