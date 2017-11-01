Best Outstanding contribution 2017

Outstanding contribution

"And finally, our first ever non-product Award goes to a man who has worked harder, and with greater humour, than most. Steve Reichert has been a fixture in the UK Consumer Electronics industry for longer than decorum dictates we should mention here. During long and successful stints at Arcam and Armour Home (where he’s been closely associated with Q Acoustics, Grado and QED, among other brands), Steve has never been less than committed and enthusiastic. Bestowing Steve Reichert with this inaugural What Hi-Fi? Award is our way of recognising his contribution to the industry: outstanding."