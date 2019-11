When it comes to in-ear headphones, not every one likes a little bud burrowing into their ear.



These affordable AKGs simply nestle in your ear. The downside is that you aren't isolated from outside noise as well and bass notes aren't as taut or clear as they could be.



They're also not the final word in terms of dynamics or resolution, although the overall tonal balance is inoffensive enough.



This can't gloss over the fact that the 315s sound very average.

