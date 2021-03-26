Whyte vs Povetkin live stream: main event time, PPV, how to watch heavyweight boxing for free

Dillian Whyte steps into the ring with Alexander Povetkin this Saturday with hopes of reclaiming his WBC 'interim' heavyweight belt. Povetkin shocked Whyte when the pair met last August; now Whyte is on the warpath and ready to reignite one of boxing's biggest rivalries.

The winner could be set for a money-spinning bout against the winner of Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury. Here's how to watch a Whyte vs Povetkin live stream from anywhere in the world.

Whyte v Povetkin live stream Date: Saturday 27th March 2021 Venue: Europa Point Sports Complex, Gibraltar Start time: 6pm UK / 2pm ET Ring walks: 10.45pm UK / 6.45pm ET Australia live stream: DAZN ($2.99) Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Sky Sports Box Office (£19.95) US stream: DAZN ($19.99)

The bout was originally set to take place at Wembley at the start of the month, but after a few false starts, will now go ahead on Saturday 27th March at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar.

“It just annoys me," said British fighter Whyte (27-2-0). "It's been a long camp. Next time the bell goes, I’m going straight for the jugular. I’m not trying to spend extra time with this guy or in this fight. Get my belts so I can go home."

The Body Snatcher, 32, dominated the pair's first encounter until the unfancied Russian (36-2-1) caught the Brit with a thunderous uppercut. This time around, Whyte is looking for revenge: "I definitely want to knock him out, one hundred per cent."

Povetkin won't be taking this match lightly. "The people who know me know that I fight until the end," he said. "You can’t throw the towel in until the referee stops the fight."

Just to add a little extra spice to proceedings, Ricky Hatton's 19-year-old son, Campbell, makes his professional debut on a packed undercard.

Excited for the biggest fight of 2021 so far? Whyte vs Povetkin 2 is a pay-per-view affair in the UK, but boxing fans around the world have plenty of streaming options from as little as $2.99. Here's how to get a Whyte vs Povetkin live stream from anywhere. The ring walks are expected at 10.45pm UK time.

Whyte vs Povetkin live stream in Australia for $2.99

Respected sports streaming service DAZN has the rights to broadcast live coverage of Whyte vs Povetkin in Australia.

Thanks to this introductory offer, new users can subscribe to DAZN for an initial fee of just AU$2.99. Bargain, right?

Going to be outside Australia this weekend? You can use a VPN to access your preferred streaming service as if you were back home in Oz! ExpressVPN is a great option because they offer a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Why not give it a go? You've nothing to lose.

After the first month, you'll pay the usual price of $19.99 per month but there's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Whyte vs Povetkin live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Whyte vs Povetkin 2 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Whyte vs Povetkin live stream in the UK

In the UK, Whyte v Povetkin will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office. The price of the pay-per-view event has been set at £19.95.

The event can be live-streamed from the Sky Sports Box Office app, which you can download onto your mobile or tablet device.

You can pay for Whyte vs Povetkin here – you don't have to be a Sky customer, either.

The undercard is set to get underway from 6pm. Some of the early fights will be streamed live on Facebook. Whyte vs Povetkin is due to start at around 10.45pm UK time on Saturday 27th March.

Whyte vs Povetkin live stream in the USA

DAZN has the rights to broadcast live coverage of Whyte vs Povetkin in the United States.

US subscription to DAZN costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year, and includes a host of live sporting events, with exclusive boxing, UFC, soccer, sports documentaries, classic fights and more.

Coverage of the main event is set to start around 6.45pm ET.

Whyte vs Povetkin live stream in Canada

Good news – pugilism fans in Canada can watch Whyte vs Povetkin 2 without paying a cent. DAZN has the rights to the bout in Canada, and offers Canadian sports fans a 30-day free trial. There's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Going to be away this weekend? You can use a VPN to access your preferred streaming service as if you were back home in Canada. ExpressVPN is a great option because they offer a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Why not give it a go? You've nothing to lose.

Full card for Whyte v Povetkin

Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin (WBC interim heavyweight title)

Ted Cheeseman vs JJ Metcalf (British super-welterweight title)

Fabio Wardley vs Eric Molina (heavyweight)

Youssef Khoumari vs Kane Baker (super-featherweight)

Chris Kongo vs Michael Mickinson (WBO global welterweight title)

Eric Pfeifer vs Nick Webb (heavyweight)

Campbell Hatton vs Jesus Ruiz (debut)

Whyte vs Povetkin live stream: tale of the tape

Dillian Whyte – Alexander Povetkin

Nationality: British – Russian

Age: 32 – 41

Height: 6ft 4 – 6ft 2

Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox

Reach: 78 – 75in

Record: 27-2-0 – 36-2-1

KOs: 18 – 25

Rounds: 160 – 260

Alias: The Body Snatcher – Russian Vityaz

