Watch The Dropout: catch the first three episodes online

The Dropout – the new Disney+ drama based on the true story of tech faker and Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes – premieres this Thursday, 3rd March. Loved Inventing Anna? The Dropout has your name written all over it.
The first three episodes of The Dropout premiere on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US. Hulu offers new users a 30-day free trial.
Premieres: Thur 3rd March 2022
Finale: Thur 7th April 2022
US stream: Hulu 30-day free trial
UK stream: Disney+ (£7.99/month)
Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Anne Archer, Naveen Andrews, Stephen Fry, Michaela Watkins, William H.Macy
Money, romance, tragedy, deception – The Dropout is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of Silicon Valley ambition and fame gone horribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made billionaire bluff her way to the top – and then lose it all in the blink of an eye?
The Dropout features an all-star cast including Stephen Fry as Ian Gibbons, a British biochemist who is one of the few people who know that Holmes' pioneering blood testing machine, Edison, doesn't actually work. Naveen Andrews (Lost) plays Sunny Balwani, Holmes' boyfriend and Theranos COO, while William H. Macy is Richard Fuisz, the American inventor who eventually helps to expose the lie.
The Dropout premieres with three episodes on 3rd March. Fans in the US can watch free with Hulu's 30-day free trial. Follow our guide to watch The Dropout free from where you are...
Watch The Dropout free online with Hulu
The first three episodes of The Dropout will be available to stream on Hulu in the States. The following five episodes will be released weekly.
Subscription to Hulu costs from $6.99 a month but new users get a 30-day free trial. In other words, you can watch most of The Dropout without paying a penny!
Hulu is typically only available in the US. You can also pick it up along with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 as part of the Disney Bundle subscription.
Watch The Dropout in the UK
The Dropout will stream on the Disney+ Star channel in the UK. The first three episodes will be available from Thursday 3rd March 2022.
Subscription to Disney+ costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Currently, there is no free trial.
Watch The Dropout in Australia
You can stream The Dropout on Disney+ in Australia, from 3rd March 2022. Subscription costs from AU$11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. That gets you access to a host of hit TV shows including Pam & Tommy.
The Dropout episode guide & release dates
Episode 1: I’m in a Hurry — March 3rd 2022
Episode 2: Satori — March 3rd 2022
Episode 3: Green Juice — March 3rd 2022
Episode 4: Old White Men — March 10th 2022
Episode 5: Flower of Life — March 17th 2022
Episode 6: Iron Sisters — March 24th 2022
Episode 7: Heroes — March 31st 2022
Episode 8: Lizzy – April 7th 2022
The Dropout official trailer
