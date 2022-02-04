Watch Pam & Tommy: stream the steamy mini-series for free and from anywhere today

Critics are calling Pam & Tommy, the steamy eight-part drama starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, "the first must-watch show of 2022". The series documents the crazy romance between Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, during which time their sex tape was leaked to the world.

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy premiered on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on 2nd February 2022.

Pam & Tommy live stream Premieres: 2nd February 2022 Season finale: 9th March 2022 FREE US stream: Hulu (30-day trial) UK / Aus stream: Disney+ Cast: Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Pepi Sonuga, Andrew 'Dice' Clay and Mike Seely as Hugh Hefner

Set in the 'Wild West' early days of the internet, Pam & Tommy follows the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship, going back to their whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995.

Voyeuristic, lurid and surprisingly funny (it was written by Knocked Up's Seth Rogan, among others), Pam & Tommy reveals the incredible true story of how a petty dispute over a maintenance issue at the rock star's mansion led to the unauthorised release of a sex tape recorded privately during the couple's honeymoon.

Fun fact #1: Tommy Lee gave producers his approval to make the show, Pamela Anderson did not. Fun fact #2: Pam & Tommy is rated 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, so you're in for a rollicking ride.

The first three episodes of Pam & Tommy launched on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK on 2nd February. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly. Episode 4 is out on 9th February. New Hulu users get a 30-day free trial, so make sure you know how to watch a free Pam & Tommy live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Pam & Tommy online for free

In the US, all eight episodes of Pam & Tommy will stream on Hulu. Subscriptions start at $6.99 a month, but new users get a generous 30-day free trial.

Hulu also offers a 'no ads' plan for $13.99 a month, and Hulu/Disney+/ESPN bundle for $79.99. As ever, new users get a 30-day free trial.

Pam & Tommy trailer

How to watch Pam & Tommy in the UK

Pam and Tommy will be available in the UK on Disney+, under the Star section, on Wednesday 2nd February 2022.

Subscription to Disney+ costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Currently, there is no free trial.

How to watch Pam & Tommy in Australia

Pam and Tommy airs on Disney+ in Australia. The series premieres on Wednesday 2nd February 2022.

Subscription to Disney+ costs AU$11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. That includes access to Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, Disney and National Geographic content.

Pam & Tommy full episode guide

Episode 1: "Drilling and Pounding" — Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 2: "I Love You, Tommy" — Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 3: "Jane Fonda" — Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 4: TBC — Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 5: TBC — Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 6: TBC — Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 7: TBC — Wednesday, 2nd March 2022

Episode 8: TBC — Wednesday, 9th March 2022