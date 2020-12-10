UFC free live stream: how to watch Figueiredo vs Moreno at UFC 256

UFC 256 is upon us on Saturday when Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno at the UFC APEX Center in Las Vegas. The great news is that you can catch it on a UFC live stream free. Can the Brazilian MMA superstar, fresh off a submission win against Alex Perez, take out another dangerous opponent? Follow our guide below on how to watch a Figueiredo vs Perez UFC 256 live stream.

UFC free live stream Those living in Italy, Spain or Germany can watch UFC 256 for free using DAZN's 14-day trial. Going to be abroad? You can use a VPN to safely access your preferred streaming service from anywhere. Here is a full list of UFC broadcasters covering the rest of the world. If you're out of free trials, then a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass is the next best thing.

UFC 256 returns to Sin City this Saturday with another big night of MMA action at the APEX Center. The main event will be former hairdresser Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1) versus Brandon Moreno for the flyweight title.

Figueiredo vs Moreno is scheduled to take place in the early hours of Sunday 13th December for UK fans and will be held behind closed doors. The main card begins around 3am UK time, with Figueiredo vs Moreno expected to get underway at around 6am to time nicely with your cornflakes.

There's plenty of action on the undercard, too, though it's undergone a few changes. Welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and women's featherweight champion Amanda Nunes are both out with injury.

Can Deiveson Figueiredo cap an astonishing year with a win, before Conor McGregor makes his return to the Octagon in January 2021? Here's how to find a UFC 256 live stream and watch the MMA from anywhere in the world. You may even be able to watch it free...

UFC free live stream: watch Figueiredo vs Moreno for free

(Image credit: DAZN)

If you're lucky enough to live in Italy, Spain or Germany, you can watch UFC 256 for free.

How? DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC256 live in Italy, Germany and Spain. Subscription to the sports streaming service costs around $20 per month but new users enjoy a FREE 14-day trial. Good to know, right?

UFC free live stream with DAZN 14-day trial

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Germany, Spain and Italy. Try it free for 14 days. Cancel at anytime.View Deal

DAZN doesn't have the rights to stream UFC 256 outside of Italy, Spain and Germany. Going to be abroad this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN. That way, you can access your DAZN account as if you were back in your home country.

UFC 256 live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Figueiredo vs. Moreno rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

NordVPN 3 months free + 30 day money-back guarantee

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the fight, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming service and you’re in.

US: UFC 256 live stream – Figueiredo vs. Moreno

(Image credit: UFC / ufc.com)

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 256 in the States. Existing subscribers can watch the prelims for free but the main card will be a pay-per-view affair. It's a one-off fee of $64.99 – ouch!

New subscribers to ESPN+ get a far better deal. They can get a discount bundle that includes a year's ESPN+ subscription (worth $49.99) plus this weekend's main card for a total of only $84.99.

UK: UFC 256 live stream – Figueiredo vs. Moreno

(Image credit: Matthew Tosh - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strikeforce_(mixed_martial_arts)#/media/File:Strikeforce_cage_2011-01-07.jpg)

Good news: UFC 256 is NOT a pay-per-view event in the UK! That means you won't have to shell out any extra cash.

You can watch the whole thing – prelims and main card – on BT Sport 1 HD and via the BT Sport app.

BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS4, Xbox, Apple TV, NOW TV and Samsung Smart TVs (2015 models onwards).

Coverage of the main card starts around 3am on the morning or Sunday 13th December. The big fight – Figueiredo vs. Moreno – is expected to get underway around 6am Sunday.

Don't fancy staying up? The entire card will be available, spoiler-free, right after the event on the BT Sport app.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25

Open to all, the this pass offers access to all four BT Sport channels through the BT Sport app on TVs, tablets, mobiles and more. Sports include UFC, Champions League football, Heineken Cup and more.View Deal

BT Sport for BT cutomers £15 per month

Watch the main event of UFC 256, Champions League football and plenty more besides or go for Big Sport package which includes the NOW TV Sky Sports Pass (RRP £40 per month) and all BT Sport channels.View Deal

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month. Non-BT customers can buy a no-commitment BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 and enjoy all four BT Sports channels for 30 days.

EE mobile customers can get a free 3-month trial of BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150. You can cancel the trial at any time.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers: Deals from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.View Deal

The other option is to buy a UFC Fight Pass. If you want to stream the main card live, you'll need the annual pass, which costs £72 and includes over 1,000 hours of live combat sports.

Prefer to listen to the commentary? Full radio commentary for the event will be live on talkSPORT 2.

Australia: UFC 256 live stream – Figueiredo vs. Moreno

(Image credit: Fox Sports)

If you want to watch UFC 256 in Australia, you'll need to pay-per-view via Foxtel Main Event.

It'll cost AU$54.95. Live coverage starts around 1pm AEST on Sunday 13th December, or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 256 fight card

Main card

Main event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno – for UFC Flyweight Championship

Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira, Lightweight

Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev, Lightweight

Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza, Middleweight

Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane, Heavyweight

Preliminary card

Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda, Featherweight

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba, Women’s Strawweight

Tecia Torres vs. TBD, Women’s Strawweight

Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo, Featherweight

Sergey Spivak vs. Jared Vanderaa, Heavyweight

Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula, Middleweight

Li Jingliang vs. Dwight Grant, Welterweight

Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett, Featherweight

UFC 257 provisional fight card

Due to take place on January 23, Location yet to be confirmed.

Main event: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood

Brad Tavares vs Antonio Carlos Junior

Michelle Waterson vs Amanda Ribas

Andrew Sanchez vs Andre Muniz

Nasrat Haqparast vs Arman Tsarukyan

Ottman Azaitar vs Matt Frevola