UFC 273 live stream and how to watch Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie online

UFC 273 is set for a huge night of MMA on Saturday when Alexander Volkanovski faces "The Korean Zombie". Chan Sung Jung, as he's known to his friends, stepped in for the injured Max Holloway at short notice. The full fight streams from the whole card are available online and on TV.

US fans can watch UFC 273 on ESPN+ (opens in new tab) ($70 PPV). UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1 or with a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25/month). Read on for streaming info, UFC 273 start time, main card, tale of the tape and more.

With two championship fights on the card, UFC 273 won't be short of action. The headline clash, Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie, will see two of the UFC's finest go head-to-head for the featherweight title.

Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski (23-1) is targeting a third successful title defence. The Australian fighter is currently on a 20-fight winning streak – only three other competitors have achieved double-digit winning streaks inside the Octagon according to UFC.com.

Volkanovski's task won't be easy though. Experienced contender Chan Sung Jung has won three of his last four bouts and recently notched up a decision win over Dan Ige in June.

Saturday's co-main event will feature UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (20-3) against interim champion Petr Yan (16-2). Also on the card is a welterweight clash featuring unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev, plus a women's strawweight contest between Mackenzie Dern and Tecia Torres.

Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport (opens in new tab) subscription can watch Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie free of charge. Anyone without can buy a BT Sport monthly pass for £25 (opens in new tab) and get an instant UFC 273 live stream. Find out how to watch UFC 273 where you live below.

US: UFC 273 live stream – Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

(Image credit: ESPN+ / UFC)

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to UFC 273 in the US. It's a pay-per-view, and requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $6.99 a month). There are two ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 273 for $74.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for just $99.99.

UK: UFC 273 live stream – Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

(Image credit: BT Sport)

UFC 273 – Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie – will be live on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

Cord-cutters can live stream the prelims and main card with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab)(£25 a month). The pass lets you watch instantly on the BT Sport app or BT Sport webplayer (opens in new tab). No contract, cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Monthly Pass: Watch UFC 273 for just £25 (opens in new tab)

I's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Existing BT TV subscribers can access BT Sport channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month. Here's today's best Sky TV deals.

EU: UFC 273 live stream – Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

(Image credit: DAZN)

MMA fans in Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain can watch a UFC 273 live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab). Subscription to the streaming service costs €29.99 a month (around £25 / $35 / AU$48).

You don't have to stay up late, either. DAZN will replay Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie throughout Sunday.

(opens in new tab) UFC 273 live stream with DAZN for only €29.99 (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Cancel at anytime.

Australia: UFC 273 live stream – Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

(Image credit: Kayo)

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 273 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

Volkanovski vs Jung costs a hefty AU$54.95. The main event is is expected to start around 2.30pm AEST on Sunday, 10th April 2022. Or you can watch one of the many replays at time that suits you.

UFC 273 full fight card

(Image credit: UFC)

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Chan Sung Jung - Featherweight

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs Petr Yan (ic) - Bantamweight

Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev - Welterweight

Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres - Women's strawweight

Alexey Oleinik vs Jared Vanderaa - Heavyweight

Prelims

Aspen Ladd vs Raquel Pennington - Women's bantamweight

Ian Garry vs Darian Weeks - Welterweight

Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Friend - Middleweight

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Marcin Tybura - Heavyweight

Tale of the tape – Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

Name: Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung ("The Korean Zombie")

Nationality: Australian – Korean

Date of birth: 29th Sept 1988 – 17th March 1987

Height: 5ft 6 – 5ft 9in

Reach: 71 inches – 72 inches

Total fights: 24 – 23

Record: 23-1 – 17-6