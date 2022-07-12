Sweden vs Switzerland live stream and how to watch Women's Euro 2022 for free

Sweden and Switzerland will both be looking for their first Euro 2022 wins when they meet at Brammall Lane on Wednesday night. With all four teams in Group C on one point each, this one is still wide open. Here's how to watch a Sweden vs Switzerland live stream for free and get the Women's Euro 2022 from wherever you are.

Sweden vs Switzerland live stream Kick-off: 5pm BST, Wednesday 13th July 2022 Venue: Brammall Lane, Sheffield Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK TV channel: BBC Two US stream: ESPN+ (12pm ET) Australia: Optus Sport (2am AEST, Thursday 14th)

The Swedes are the highest-ranked side in the competition this year, but they were still held to a draw against the Netherlands in their opening game on Saturday night. This pair has never met in a major tournament before, but Sweden have won all five of their competitive games against the Swiss without even conceding a goal. Head coach Peter Gerhardsson will be confident of making that six in Sheffield.

Switzerland threw away a two-goal lead in their opener against Portugal at the weekend and will be keen to avoid such carelessness against a highly-rated Swedish side. Nils Nielsen's team are yet to record a win this year but that will have to change if they want to give themselves a decent chance of qualifying for the knockouts.

Kick-off is on Wednesday 13th July at 5pm BST and 12pm ET. Read on to find out how to watch a Sweden vs Switzerland free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Sweden vs Switzerland free live stream

The BBC has the rights to show the Sweden vs Switzerland live stream in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (opens in new tab) (more details below).

Sweden vs Switzerland will be available on UK TVs via BBC Two, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, or through the BBC iPlayer app (opens in new tab) which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch a Sweden vs Switzerland live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to use the BBC iPlayer when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Sweden vs Switzerland

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Sweden vs Switzerland in the Women's Euro 2022, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy a Sweden vs Switzerland live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

USA: Sweden vs Switzerland live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Sweden vs Switzerland live stream in the US, as well as a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month, or $12.99 if you opt for the bargain bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch Sweden vs Switzerland in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Australia: Sweden vs Switzerland live stream

Good news, football fans Down Under: Optus Sport has the rights to stream the Women's Euro 2022 tournament in Australia.

Optus, which also serves up live Premier League matches, costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Don't forget: Brits abroad can watch Sweden vs Switzerland in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Sweden vs Switzerland kicks off at 2am AEST on Thursday, 14th July.