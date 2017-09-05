At IFA 2017, Philips unveiled a brand new flagship 4K OLED screen and its first quantum dot 4K LCD TV.

The 65in OLED 9 series - the 65POS9603 - is the new flagship for Philips in 2017, and its third OLED TV series.

It joins the 9000 series, another OLED series launched at Philips's European TV event earlier this March. Available in 55in and 65in screen sizes, the 9002 will be available to buy in late 2017.

Philips also launched a new 8000 series - 55in and 65in 4K LCD sets with quantum dot technology. There's no pricing yet, with the 55in set arriving by September/October this year and the 65in due in January 2018.

All OLED and quantum dot screens are HDR-compatible, featuring standard HDR10 as well as its broadcast variant, Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG).

The OLED and 8000 TVs are once again paired with Ambilight - a trademark Philips technology that uses LEDs to emit light behind the TV and extend the picture on screen for a more immersive experience - which makes a welcome return to most of Philips's 4K screens this year.

Philips also launched plenty of standard LCD models. The 7000 and 6000 ranges will feature 4K and HDR TVs, while the 5000 and 4000 ranges are Full HD.

New tech includes the P5 picture processing engine (which promises 50 per cent improvement in picture performance across contrast, colour, sharpness, motion and HDR over its last generation Perfect Pixel Ultra HD chip). This processor will be powering the top TV ranges: the OLED 9 series, OLED 9002 TVs, 8000 quantum dot series and the LCD 7502 screens.

The new flatter, lighter remote control (with a QWERTY keyboard on the other side) will come with select LCD 4K models.

HLG will be available on 2017 models from 6402 series and above, and will also be available on 2016’s Android TVs following an OS update.

There’s no support for Dolby Vision HDR as Philips doesn’t see the need for it yet. However, it is monitoring the market to see how the format develops.

More excitingly for UK customers, certain Philips models will also be equipped with Freeview Play, which means its TVs will have all the UK catch-up TV services - BBC iPlayer, My5, All 4, ITV Player - as well as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video apps.

Select models (such as the 7502 and 8602) feature slim soundbars attached to the bottom edge of the screen; Philips calls this “Visible Sound”. Other sets, such as the 9002 OLED, will feature more traditional built-in speakers, while the flagship 9603 has a more powerful soundbase.

Philips has focused heavily on design this year, with its "European Design" ethos aiming for a more elegant, minimal, lifestyle-conscious look.

4K HDR OLED

The flagship 65in 4K OLED 9 series has a built-in 60W soundbase

Available in 55in and 65in screen sizes, the 9603 and the 9002 OLED ranges will support standard HDR10 as well as the broadcast variant HLG.

The combination of the new P5 processor, a wide colour gamut (99 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum) and a peak brightness of 750nits and 900nits respectively means the 9002 and 9603 have qualified for Ultra HD Premium certification.

The sets feature a sleek, minimalist design using premium materials. The flagship 65POS9603 has a 60W, 6.1 soundbase built into its TV stand, featuring six front-firing drivers, a back-firing 'triple-ring' driver and an integrated bass port.

Unlike the first 901F OLED, the 55POS9002 won’t have a soundbar built into the screen. Instead, it will feature the company's 'triple ring' speaker technology with a woofer at the back.

Could the lack of a soundbar mean the 55in 9002 will cost less than the £2800 55POS901F? It's been strongly hinted at, but we shall find out for sure when the TV is released this October 2017.

Meanwhile, the 65POS9603 is slated for a January 2018 release, with no price yet.

The sets will of course feature three-sided Ambilight, Android TV OS, and the old chunky, double-sided remote with QWERTY keyboard.

9603 (65in)

Philips 65POS9603

• OLED 4K HDR

• HLG

• P5 picture processor

• Wide colour gamut

• 900nits peak brightness

• Three-sided Ambilight

• Android M

• Netflix 4K HDR

9002 (65in, 55in)

Philips 65POS9002

Philips 55POS9002

• OLED 4K HDR

• HLG

• P5 picture processor

• Wide colour gamut

• 750nits peak brightness

• Three-sided Ambilight

• Android M

• Netflix 4K HDR

• Cradle stand

• Triple ring speakers (30W)

4K HDR LCD

The 8602 is Philips's first quantum dot 4K LCD TV

8000 series

The 8000 series (8602) marks the first time Philips has used quantum dot technology in its LCD TVs. It sits at the top of Philips's LCD range, and features edge-lit LED backlighting.

The 4K HDR set is powered by the P5 processor, has 1100nits of peak brightness and can display 98 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut - all reasons why it has gained UHD Premium certification.

It's also due to receive Google Assistant voice control after next year's Android Nougat update.

The 8000 series is available in 55in and 65in versions, has a 'floating' integrated soundbar that can be detached and wall-mounted, and is due in early 2018.

7000 series

The 7000 series marks Philips’s top-of-the-range LCD screens.

Along with 4K, HDR and HLG, the flagship 7502 range features edge-lit LED backlighting.

It’s also powered by the new P5 picture processing chip, and has a claimed 400 nits peak brightness.

The 7502 set has a dark brushed aluminium finish and an ‘open frame’ central stand.

The built-in soundbar (“Visible Sound”) is driven by a 45W amplifier for bigger, clearer sound with a wider stereo image.

All sets are powered by Android M and will feature Netflix 4K HDR and, eventually, Freeview Play.

The TVs will come with a redesigned remote: it’s still double sided with the QWERTY keyboard on the back, but the design is flatter, lighter and has an all-black finish.

There's also a 75in 7101 screen, but there are no plans for it to come to the UK.

8602 (65in, 55in)

• Quantum dot LCD

• 4K HDR

• HLG

• Edge-lit LED backlighting

• P5 picture processor

• Wide colour gamut

• 1100nits peak brightness

• Three-sided Ambilight

• Android M (2018's Android N will bring Google Assistant)

• Netflix 4K HDR

• 'Floating' soundbar

7502 (49in, 55in, 65in)

• LCD

• 4K HDR

• HLG

• Edge-lit LED backlighting

• P5 picture processor

• Wide colour gamut

• 400nits peak brightness

• Three-sided Ambilight

• Android M

• Netflix 4K HDR

• Visible Sound (45W soundbar)

• Open frame stand

The 6482 is a 4K HDR/HLG screen with three-sided Ambilight

6400 series

Continuing with the 4K LCD range is the 6400 series, which features direct LED backlighting, Ambilight and support for HLG and HDR10.

It’s worth noting that each range will feature a different stand design, speaker configuration and finishes.

6482 (49in, 55in)

• 4K HDR

• HLG

• Direct LED backlighting

• Pixel Perfect Ultra HD processor

• 400nits peak brightness

• Three-sided Ambilight

• Android M

• Netflix 4K HDR

• Visible Sound (soundbar 25W)

• Cradle stand

6412 (43, 49in, 55in, 65in)

• 4K HDR

• HLG

• Direct LED backlighting

• Pixel Perfect Ultra HD processor

• 350nits peak brightness

• Two-sided Ambilight

• Android M

Full HD LCD

The 4000 series: small screens from 22in to 43in in Full HD and HD Ready resolutions

5000 series

In the UK, the 5231 range - which features the five-star £200 Philips 24PFS5231 - will carry on into 2017.

5231 (24in)

• Full HD

• Built-in Bluetooth speaker (16W)

4000 series

Last but not least, there are plenty of smaller screen TVs in Full HD and HD Ready resolution.

• 4022 (24in, 22in) Full HD

• 4032 (32in, 24in) Full HD

• 4012 (43in Full HD, 32in HD Ready)

• 4112 (43in Full HD, 32in HD Ready)

• 4132 (43in, 24in) Full HD

