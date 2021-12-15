PDC World Darts Championship 2022 live stream and how to watch the arrows for free, online and on TV

The PDC World Darts Championship 2021/22 gets underway at 7pm GMT tonight, Wednesday 15th December. A total of 96 players, including defending champ Gerwyn Price and fan favourite Fallon Sherrock, will step up to the oche in pursuit of the Sid Waddell Trophy and a cheque for £500,000.

German darts fans can watch a PDC World Darts Championship free live stream and catch all sessions on Sport1. Follow our guide to watch darts free of charge from anywhere, using a VPN.

PDC World Darts Championship 2022 live stream Date: 15th Dec – 3rd Jan 2022 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London, England FREE streams: Sport1 (Germany) | RTL7 (Netherlands) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Now (£34/month) US stream: DAZN ($20/month) Aus stream: Kayo Sports (free trial) Rest of the world: PDC.TV (£10/month)

Welcome back to the greatest show on earth! The 29th PDC Darts Championship features top 32 players from the PDC Order of Merit, the next highest 32 ranked players from the ProTour Order of Merit, and 32 International Qualifiers. Up to 3000 fans are allowed per session, despite the pandemic.

Last year, Welsh pro Gerwyn Price beat Gary Anderson to the title and Price is hot favourite to make it back-to-back crowns, but he'll face stiff competition from the likes of number three seed Michael van Gerwen and Adrian "Jackpot" Lewis, who could be set for a huge round two clash with Gary Anderson.

World number two Peter Wright, who won the silverware at last month's Players Championship Finals, will begin his quest for a second Ally Pally title against either Ryan Meikle or 16-year-old German Fabian Schmutzler, who will become the second-youngest player to compete in the event.

Fallon Sherrock will meet Steve Beaton on her return to the stage where she famously became the first woman to beat a man two years ago. And former World Champion Raymond van Barneveld, 54, will make his return to darts' showpiece after coming out of retirement in September.

Will there be a nine-darter? Will Peter Wright dress up as The Grinch? Will anyone break MVG's insane 114.05 three-dart average? Follow the guide below to watch this year's PDC World Darts Championship – from the opener to the final on 3rd January 2022.

Free PDC World Darts Championship 2022 live stream

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By PeterPan23 - http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Image:Darts_in_a_dartboard.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3522690)

In Germany, Sport1 will show all 16 days of the 2022 World Darts Championships live on TV. Every session can be accessed through the free live stream at Sport1.de.

In the Netherlands, RTL7 has the rights to screen the 2022 World Darts Championship. New users get a free 1-month trial.

Aussie darts fans can watch all the action on Kayo Sports. Subscription costs from AU$25 a month but new users get a free 14-day trial.

Remember: use a VPN to access your local streaming service when travelling overseas.

Used up your free trial? The next best option for anyone outside the UK, Ireland and Netherlands is PDC.TV. Subscription costs just £10 a month. Again, you'll need use a VPN when using it inside the UK, Ireland or Netherlands.

PDC.TV Rest of the World Monthly Pass £9.99 PDC.TV Rest of the World Monthly Pass £9.99

Watch full live coverage of the PDC World Championships and other TV tournaments, including European Tour events, on PDC.TV. Make sure to use a VPN to watch when visiting the UK, Ireland and Netherlands.

Watch the 2022 PDC World Darts Championship from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant PDC World Darts Championship rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the darts, you may wish to choose 'Germany' for Sport1.

3. Then head over to Sport1 on your browser or device and enjoy the PDC World Darts Championship live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

World Darts Championship 2022 live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Sky Sports)

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to World Darts Championship 2021/22. Sky subscribers can watch every throw live on Sky Sports Darts.

Not a subscriber? Cord-cutters can live stream the darts with a Now Sports Pass (£10 a day or £34 a month).

Sky Sports Darts is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month and includes all Sky Sports and BT Sports channels.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

Save big with today's best Sky TV deals

World Darts Championship 2022 live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

Fox Sports has the rights to broadcast every throw of the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship in Oz. Cord-cutters can live stream the action on Kayo Sports. Subscription costs from $25 per month but new users get a free 14-day trial.

Remember: use a VPN to access DAZN when outside of Australia.

Kayo Watch the darts free with this 14-day trial Kayo Watch the darts free with this 14-day trial

Live stream over 50 sports, from the PDC World Darts Championship to international cricket, with Kayo Sports. After the trial ends, you'll pay from AU$25 a month for Basic membership. No contract, cancel anytime.

Watch the 2022 World Darts Championship in the Rest of the World

(Image credit: PDC)

If you're located outside the UK, Ireland and Netherlands, you can watch a PDC World Darts Championship live stream on PDC.TV.

You'll need the 'Rest of the World' subscription, which costs around £10 per month and includes throw-by-throw coverage of every session.

Remember: use a VPN to access PDC.TV when visiting the UK, Ireland or Netherlands.

Draw: PDC World Darts Championship 2021/22

Wednesday 15th December 2021

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Ritchie Edhouse v Lihao Wen (R1)

Ricky Evans v Nitin Kumar (R1)

Adrian Lewis v Matt Campbell (R1)

Gerwyn Price v Edhouse/Wen (R2)

Thursday 16th December 2021

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Steve Lennon v Madars Razma (R1)

Scott Mitchell v Chris Landman (R1)

Chas Barstow v John Norman Jnr (R1)

Daryl Gurney v Evans/Kumar (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

William O’Connor v Danny Lauby (R1)

Ryan Meikle v Fabian Schmutzler (R1)

Ron Meulenkamp v Lisa Ashton (R1)

Gary Anderson v Lewis/Campbell (R2)

Friday 17th December 2021

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Ryan Joyce v Roman Benecky (R1)

Keane Barry v Royden Lam (R1)

Jermaine Wattimena v Boris Koltsov (R1)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Lennon/Razma (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Joe Murnan v Paul Lim (R1)

William Borland v Bradley Brooks (R1)

Ross Smith v Jeff Smith (R1)

Peter Wright v Meikle/Schmutzler (R2)

Saturday 18th December 2021

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Jamie Hughes v Raymond Smith (R1)

Callan Rydz v Yuki Yamada (R1)

Darius Labanauskas v Charles Losper (R1)

Ian White v Mitchell/Landman (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Adam Hunt v Boris Krcmar (R1)

Ted Evetts v Jim Williams (R1)

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Nick Kenny (R1)

Michael van Gerwen v Barstow/Norman Jnr (R2)

Sunday 19th December 2021

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Maik Kuivenhoven v Ky Smith (R1)

Jason Heaver v Gordon Mathers (R1)

Alan Soutar v Diogo Portela (R1)

Stephen Bunting v Ross Smith/J Smith (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Martijn Kleermaker v John Michael (R1)

Florian Hempel v Martin Schindler (R1)

Steve Beaton v Fallon Sherrock (R1)

Jonny Clayton v Barry/Lam (R2)

Monday 20th December 2021 (7pm GMT)

Luke Woodhouse v James Wilson (R1)

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez v Ben Robb (R1)

Raymond van Barneveld v Lourence Ilagan (R1)

James Wade v Kuivenhoven/K Smith (R2)

Tuesday 21st December 2021

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Lewy Williams v Toyokazu Shibata (R1)

Jason Lowe v Daniel Larsson (R1)

Mervyn King v Joyce/Benecky (R2)

Dave Chisnall v Labanauskas/Losper (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Vincent van der Voort v Hunt/Krcmar (R2)

Michael Smith v Meulenkamp/Ashton (R2)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Hempel/Schindler (R2)

Devon Petersen v Hughes/Raymond Smith (R2)

Wednesday 22nd December 2021

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Ryan Searle v Borland/Brooks (R2)

Glen Durrant v O’Connor/Lauby (R2)

Luke Humphries v Rowby-John Rodriguez/Kenny (R2)

Joe Cullen v Evetts/J Williams (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Nathan Aspinall v Murnan/Lim (R2)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Wattimena/Koltsov (R2)

Kim Huybrechts v Beaton/Sherrock (R2)

Simon Whitlock v Kleermaker/Michael (R2)

Thursday 23rd December 2021

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Damon Heta v Woodhouse/Wilson (R2)

Brendan Dolan v Rydz/Yamada (R2)

Mensur Suljovic v Soutar/Portela (R2)

Jose de Sousa v Lowe/Larsson (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Danny Noppert v Heaver/Jose Francisco Rodriguez (R2)

Gabriel Clemens v L Williams/Shibata (R2)

Rob Cross v Van Barneveld/Ilagan (R2)

Chris Dobey v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez/Robb (R2)

Monday 27th December 2021

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

3x Third Round

Tuesday 28th December 2021

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

3x Third Round

Wednesday 29th December 2021

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third/Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round

Thursday 30th December 2021

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

3x Fourth Round

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

3x Fourth Round

Saturday 1st January 2022

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

2 x Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

2 x Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)

Sunday 2nd January 2022

Evening Session (7.30pm GMT)

2 x Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)

Monday 3rd January 2022 (8pm GMT)

PDC World Darts Championship Final

(Best of 13 sets)

Prize Fund: World Darts Championship 2021/22

Winner: £500,000

Runner-Up: £200,000

Semi-Final: £100,000

Quarter-Final: £50,000

Fourth Round: £35,000

Third Round: £25,000

Second Round: £15,000

First Round: £7,500

TOTAL: £2,500,000

Role of honour: PDC World Darts Champions

1994 - Dennis Priestley

1995 - Phil Taylor

1996 - Phil Taylor

1997 - Phil Taylor

1998 - Phil Taylor

1999 - Phil Taylor

2000 - Phil Taylor

2001 - Phil Taylor

2002 - Phil Taylor

2003 - John Part

2004 - Phil Taylor

2005 - Phil Taylor

2006 - Phil Taylor

2007 - Raymond van Barneveld

2008 - John Part

2009 - Phil Taylor

2010 - Phil Taylor

2011 - Adrian Lewis

2012 - Adrian Lewis

2013 - Phil Taylor

2014 - Michael van Gerwen

2015 - Gary Anderson

2016 - Gary Anderson

2017 - Michael van Gerwen

2018 - Rob Cross

2019 - Michael van Gerwen

2020 - Peter Wright

2021 - Gerwyn Price