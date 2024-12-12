PDC World Darts Championship 2025 live streams: how to watch from anywhere, schedule, seeds

Running from December 15 until January 3, the 32nd PDC World Darts Championship will see 96 participants battling it out on the oche as they bid to win the most prestigious title in professional darts.

PDC World Darts Championship 2025 live streams Date: Sunday, 15 December 2024 until Friday, 3 January 2025 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London UK: Sky Sports US: DAZN Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for darts fans as the world’s best players descend on the iconic Alexandra Palace in London. Luke Humphries arrives as the defending champion and is bidding to become the first man to defend his title since Gary Anderson back in 2016.

‘Cool Hand Luke’ has enjoyed a remarkable 12 months, winning three titles and sitting comfortably at the top of the world rankings. However, he’ll expect a stern challenge in London as there’s an impressive field that includes a host of former world champions and rising superstars.

Perhaps the biggest threat is 17-year-old Luke Littler who since losing in the 2024 final has won the Premier League, World Series and Grand Slam trophies. Other contenders include three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen, second seed Michael Smith and serial winner Rob Cross.

Outside of the top seeds there is a wealth of talent with plenty of players possessing the ability to score heavy and produce big checkouts. These include rising Belgian star Mike De Decker, Scottish ace Anderson, Wessel Nijman of the Netherlands and Welsh star Gerwyn Price.

Read on as we explain how to watch the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship online from anywhere.

Watch PDC World Darts Championship live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship in the UK, with each night of the action being shown on the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel, with the best of the action also on Sky Sports Main Event.

Not a subscriber? Cord-cutters can live stream the darts with a Now Sports Pass (£14.99 a day or £34.99 a month).

If you're a new subscriber, remember to check out the best Sky TV deals.

Watch PDC World Darts Championship live streams in Australia

Fox Sports has the TV broadcasting rights to the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship in Australia, which means cord-cutters can live stream the action on the brilliant streaming service Kayo Sports.

A subscription starts at $25 per month, though you can pay $35 per month for simultaneous streaming on two devices. Whichever plan you choose, new users get a free 7-day trial.

Remember: use a VPN to access Kayo when traveling outside of Australia.

Watch PDC World Darts Championship live streams in the US

DAZN has bagged the rights to show the entire 2025 PDC World Darts Championship. Darts fans in the States can sign up to DAZN from $19.99 per month for a 12-month contract or $29.99 per month on a flexible pass.

Americans currently traveling can use a VPN – NordVPN is the most affordable, reliable option right now – to access DAZN from abroad.

Watch PDC World Darts Championship live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular PDC World Darts Championship live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch your home PDC World Darts Championship live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch PDC World Darts Championship live streams in the rest of the world

Unless you're located in the UK, Germany, Austria or Switzerland, you can watch all the PDC World Darts Championship 2025 action via PDC.TV.

You'll need the 'Rest of the World' subscription, which costs around £10 per month and includes throw-by-throw coverage of every session.

Remember: use a VPN to access PDC.TV when visiting the UK, Germany, Austria or Switzerland.

PDC World Darts Championship schedule

All times are GMT

Sunday, December 15 (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Monday, December 16

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Tuesday, December 17

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Wednesday, December 18 (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Thursday, December 19

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Friday, December 20

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x First Round, 1x Second Round

Saturday, December 21

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

4x Second Round

Sunday, December 22

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

4x Second Round

Monday, December 23

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

4x Second Round

Evening Session (7pm)

4x Second Round

Friday, December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Third Round

Saturday, December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Third Round

Sunday, December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Evening Session (7pm)

1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round

Monday, December 30

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Fourth Round

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Fourth Round

Wednesday, January 1

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Thursday January 2 (7.30pm)

Semi-Finals

Friday January 3 (8pm)

Final

PDC World Darts Championship seeds

PDC Order of Merit top 32

1. Luke Humphries (England)

2. Michael Smith (England)

3. Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)

4. Luke Littler (England)

5. Rob Cross (England)

6. Dave Chisnall (England)

7. Jonny Clayton (Wales)

8. Stephen Bunting (England)

9. Damon Heta (Australia)

10. Gerwyn Price (Wales)

11. Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium)

12. Nathan Aspinall (England)

13. Danny Noppert (Netherlands)

14. Gary Anderson (Scotland)

15. Chris Dobey (England)

16. James Wade (England)

17. Peter Wright (Scotland)

18. Josh Rock (Northern Ireland)

19. Ross Smith (England)

20. Ryan Searle (England)

21. Andrew Gilding (England)

22. Martin Schindler (Germany)

23. Joe Cullen (England)

24. Mike De Decker (Belgium)

25. Dirk van Duijvenbode (Netherlands)

26. Daryl Gurney (Northern Ireland)

27. Gabriel Clemens (Germany)

28. Gian van Veen (Netherlands)

29. Ritchie Edhouse (England)

30. Brendan Dolan (Northern Ireland)

31. Krzysztof Ratajski (Poland)

32. Raymond van Barneveld (Netherlands)

Who is the defending PDC World Darts Championship champion? Luke Humphries won the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship title courtesy of a thrilling 7-4 victory over teenage sensation Luke Littler. The last player to successfully defend their title was Gary Anderson in 2016. Adrian Lewis and Phil Taylor are the only other players to achieve that feat.