Paris-Roubaix live stream 2022: how to watch the cycling for free

Paris-Roubaix – the legendary springtime Monument – is back for 2022. The 119th edition starts on Sunday, 17th April, at 10am BST. From cobblestones to tough climbs, they don't call it "A Sunday in Hell" for nothing. So make sure you know how to watch a free Paris-Roubaix live stream from where you are with a VPN. (opens in new tab)

This year's Paris-Roubaix takes place over an unchanged 257.2 km course that features 54.8 km of bone-shaking cobbles. Of the 30 sectors, three will be of particular interest to future Tour de France riders, who will tackle them again on stage 5 in July.

Paris-Roubaix has been dominated by the Belgians for over a century but last year's race – the first wet Paris-Roubaix in 16 years – was won by Italy's Sonny Colbrelli (Team Bahrain Victorious) in a time of 6:01:57. It was the first time an Italian cyclist had won the race since Andrea Tafi took the 1999 edition.

Those muddy, slippery conditions resulted in a series of spectacular crashes in 2021 and we could see the same again in 2022. The weather is forecast to be overcast with possible showers. The temperature will be a chilly 13 degree celsius.

Those in Italy can watch for free on Rai and RaiPlay. Make sure you know how to watch a free Paris-Roubaix live stream from where you are.

Paris-Roubaix free live streams

In Australia, SBS will offer a free Paris-Roubaix live stream.

In Italy,Rai Play (opens in new tab) will serve up a free Paris-Roubaix stream. Both require a brief sign up.

In France, France 3 will show a free Paris-Roubaix live stream.

Travelling away from home this week? You can always use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your free local stream from wherever you are. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). Details below.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Paris-Roubaix rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN to watch the Paris-Roubaix free live stream

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Paris-Roubaix, you may wish to choose 'Italy' to access Rai Play.

3. Then head over to Rai Play (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy a free Paris-Roubaix live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Paris-Roubaix live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Airman Nathan Doza - https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=811019 Cropped 16:9)

The 2022 Paris-Roubaix will be aired live across the UK and Europe via Eurosport and Eurosport Player. Subscription costs from £6.99 a month or £39.99 a year.

If you happen to be outside the UK this weekend, simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Eurosport as without being location blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Paris-Roubaix live stream in the US and Canada

GCN+ is the place to find a high-quality Paris-Roubaix stream in the USA and Canada.

The specialist streaming service costs just $8.99 a month or $49.99 a year in the US.

That includes live and uninterrupted coverage of men's and women's pro-cycling throughout the season, plus GCN+ originals.

Remember, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.

Paris-Roubaix 2022 route & full startlist

(Image credit: paris-roubaix.fr)

Bahrain - Victorious

MILAN Jonathan

HAUSSLER Heinrich

MOHORIČ Matej

MACIEJUK Filip

WRIGHT Fred

TRATNIK Jan

SÜTTERLIN Jasha

Lotto Soudal

CAMPENAERTS Victor

VAN MOER Brent

VERMEERSCH Florian

GRIGNARD Sébastien

BEULLENS Cedric

SWEENY Harry

Alpecin-Fenix

VAN DER POEL Mathieu

VERMEERSCH Gianni

RIESEBEEK Oscar

DILLIER Silvan

MERLIER Tim

PHILIPSEN Jasper

Astana Qazaqstan Team

GRUZDEV Dmitriy

MARTINELLI Davide

FELLINE Fabio

FEDOROV Yevgeniy

BOARO Manuele

BASSO Leonardo

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team

ŠTYBAR Zdeněk

LAMPAERT Yves

ASGREEN Kasper

SÉNÉCHAL Florian

STEIMLE Jannik

DECLERCQ Tim

BALLERINI Davide

Jumbo-Visma

EENKHOORN Pascal

TEUNISSEN Mike

VAN AERT Wout

LAPORTE Christophe

VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan

ROOSEN Timo

AFFINI Edoardo

VAN DIJKE Mick

Israel - Premier Tech

BOIVIN Guillaume

VANMARCKE Sep

BIERMANS Jenthe

HOLLENSTEIN Reto

JONES Taj

WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads

HOULE Hugo

TotalEnergies

TERPSTRA Niki

SAGAN Peter

VAN GESTEL Dries

TURGIS Anthony

BODNAR Maciej

OSS Daniel

BOASSON HAGEN Edvald

INEOS Grenadiers

GANNA Filippo

ROWE Luke

VAN BAARLE Dylan

VIVIANI Elia

TURNER Ben

HEIDUK Kim

SHEFFIELD Magnus

AG2R Citroën Team

SCHÄR Michael

NAESEN Lawrence

NAESEN Oliver

VAN AVERMAET Greg

DEWULF Stan

TOUZÉ Damien

RAUGEL Antoine

Trek - Segafredo

KIRSCH Alex

STUYVEN Jasper

THEUNS Edward

PEDERSEN Mads

SIMMONS Quinn

HOOLE Daan

HOELGAARD Markus

Groupama - FDJ

WELTEN Bram

LUDVIGSSON Tobias

LIENHARD Fabian

LE GAC Olivier

DAVY Clément

ASKEY Lewis

KÜNG Stefan

BORA - hansgrohe

SCHELLING Ide

MEEUS Jordi

KOCH Jonas

HALLER Marco

POLITT Nils

Cofidis

WALLAYS Jelle

VANBILSEN Kenneth

SAJNOK Szymon

RENARD Alexis

FINÉ Eddy

ALLEGAERT Piet

Team DSM

ARNDT Nikias

DENZ Nico

NABERMAN Tim

STORK Florian

DEGENKOLB John

EEKHOFF Nils

NIEUWENHUIS Joris

Team Arkéa Samsic

SWIFT Connor

RUSSO Clément

NOPPE Christophe

MCLAY Daniel

CAPIOT Amaury

LOUVEL Matis

HOFSTETTER Hugo

EF Education-EasyPost

WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz

SCULLY Tom

RUTSCH Jonas

KEUKELEIRE Jens

DOULL Owain

BISSEGGER Stefan

LANGEVELD Sebastian

Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux

KRISTOFF Alexander

CLAEYS Dimitri

PASQUALON Andrea

VAN MELSEN Kévin

VAN DER HOORN Taco

PLANCKAERT Baptiste

PETIT Adrien

DEVRIENDT Tom

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

WÆRENSKJOLD Søren

LEVY William Blume

HANSEN Lasse Norman

HALVORSEN Kristoffer

SKAARSETH Anders

RESELL Erik Nordsæter

TILLER Rasmus

Team BikeExchange - Jayco

DURBRIDGE Luke

MEZGEC Luka

MATTHEWS Michael

KONYCHEV Alexander

EDMONDSON Alex

BAUER Jack

BALMER Alexandre

UAE Team Emirates

TRENTIN Matteo

BRUNEL Alexys

ACKERMANN Pascal

BJERG Mikkel

GIBBONS Ryan

LAENGEN Vegard Stake

TROIA Oliviero

Movistar Team

TORRES Albert

LAZKANO Oier

KANTER Max

JACOBS Johan

ERVITI Imanol

ELOSEGUI Iñigo

GARCÍA CORTINA Iván

B&B Hotels - KTM

MOZZATO Luca

MORICE Julien

WARLOP Jordi

LEMOINE Cyril

JAUREGUI Quentin

GOUGEARD Alexis

LECROQ Jérémy

Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB

ROBEET Ludovic

MENTEN Milan

DUPONT Timothy

DESAL Ceriel

ANIOŁKOWSKI Stanisław

REX Laurenz

WIRTGEN Tom

Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

VERWILST Aaron

HERREGODTS Rune

APERS Ruben

REYNDERS Jens

MARIT Arne

DE PESTEL Sander

COLMAN Alex

BRAET Vito