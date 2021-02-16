Paramount Plus: release date, price, app, shows and everything you need to know

Paramount Plus is a new streaming service from ViacomCBS, designed to compete with the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

Rather than start from scratch, ViacomCBS is taking its existing streaming platform, CBS All Access, and rebranding it as Paramount Plus. The new and improved service will be topped up with a ton of new programming from the ViacomCBS universe, which is home to CBS, MTV, BET, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.

Paramount Plus – or Paramount+, as it's officially called – will also tempt viewers with original programming (including a possible Fraiser reboot) and the vast Paramount Pictures vault, stuffed classic movies such as The Godfather.

Details of the Paramount Plus price, release date, originals and any free trial offers will be revealed on 24th February 2021. In the meantime, here's everything we know so far about Paramount Plus...

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is the new name for CBS All Access, the US-based streaming service launched by CBS Corp back in 2014. CBS All Access has a subscriber base of around 8 million, which isn't bad, but parent company ViacomCBS wants a bigger slice of the streaming pie...

On 4th March 2021 CBS All Access will be relaunched as Paramount Plus and populated with extra content from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, The Smithsonian Channel and Paramount Pictures. In addition, each channel will produce on-demand originals and live sports for Paramount Plus.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world,” said Bob Bakish, president-CEO of ViacomCBS. “With Paramount Plus, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio.”

Will it be enough to topple Netflix? Only time will tell, but the Paramount Plus' Super Bowl commercial – starring Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard), James Corden (The Late Late Show), DJ Khaled (MTV) and Spongebob Squarepants – smacks of a 'go big or go home' approach. You can watch it below...

Paramount Plus will launch in the United States and parts of Latin America on 4th March 2021.

In Canada, CBS All Access will be renamed Paramount Plus on 4th March 2021 but the "expanded" content offering won't be available until later in the 2021.

The service is expected to land in Australia in mid-to-late 2021, while those in the Nordics can expect Paramount Plus to arrive on 25th March 2021.

There's no word on when Paramount Plus will launch in the UK but we should know more about the global rollout after the big reveal on 24th February.

Paramount Plus price and free trial

The Paramount Plus price has yet to be announced but most analysts predict identical pricing to CBS All Access.

This means you'll pay $5.99 per month for Paramount Plus with some commercials, and $9.99 for the commercial-free version.

A free trial is likely on the cards, given that CBS All Access currently dangles a 7-day free trial in front of potential new subscribers.

It's also worth noting that CBS All Access offers an annual prepay plan for $59.99 ($99.99 without ads), which saves 20% compared to the rolling monthly subscription. You can save an extra 50% right now, using the discount code below...

Nothing's set in stone but there's not long to wait. We expect full pricing – and details of any Paramount Plus free trial – to be announced at the Paramount Plus global launch event on 24th February 2021.

How do I switch to Paramount Plus?

CBS All Access subscribers might wonder how they can switch over to Paramount Plus. Well, it's easy. On 4th March 2021, CBS All Access subscribers can go to ParamountPlus.com, or download the Paramount Plus app on their favoured device, and sign in using their existing CBS All Access login details. With a bit of luck, you'll logged in and streaming Paramount Plus in no time.

New subscribers should head over to ParamountPlus.com to subscribe. Fingers crossed for a Paramount Plus free trial (to match the CBS All Access 1-week free trial).

Paramount Plus shows

Paramount Plus has a slew of exclusive original shows in the works. One of the first high-profile titles will be Lioness, a new CIA spy drama created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone), about a young Marine undercover in a terrorist organisation.

Another exciting project is The Offer, a 10-part drama series based on producer Al Ruddy’s experiences helming Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 epic The Godfather.

Paramount Plus is also pitching itself up as 'the home of the Star Trek universe'. It'll be the place to watch season two of Star Trek: Picard, as well as older CBS hits such as Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

More sci-fi action is on the way courtesy of Oscar winner Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), who is set to star in a new version of the The Man Who Fell to Earth. The show will be based on the 1963 American sci-fi novel that was famously made into a 1972 sci-fi flick starring David Bowie.

There's even talk of a Fraiser revival, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, BET is rebooting The Game, a comedy sitcom based in the world of professional athletes, and MTV is reviving Behind the Music, said to be an "intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time".

Fan of true crime shows? The Real Criminal Minds, a docu-series based on the hit CBS investigative drama Criminal Minds, might arouse your curiosity.

Paramount Plus movies

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will premiere on Paramount Plus on launch day (4th March 2021). The animated movie was originally due to hit cinemas in Summer 2020 and features a starry cast including Keanu Reeves, Snoop Dogg, Awkwafina and actor-turned-taco-slinger, Danny Trejo.

The cartoon extravaganza will be joined by a 13-episode spinoff series called Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years.

Paramount Plus is yet to announce its full movie launch list but you can expect it to be home to the likes of The Godfather trilogy, Airplane and Rosemary's Baby.

Paramount Plus sports

Paramount Plus is teasing a healthy portfolio of live sports including NFL football, college football, PGA Tour golf and much more, courtesy of your local CBS affiliate.

And as your can see from the teaser ad below, the service will serve up UEFA Champions League soccer as well as the US National Women's Soccer League.

Paramount Plus shows in 4K HDR

CBS All Access offers a handful of shows in 4K and Dolby Vision HDR, including Stephen King's The Good Fight (from season four) and The Twilight Zone (from season two). Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery are available in Dolby Vision HDR only.

Hopefully, the transition to Paramount Plus will see the expansion of that 4K HDR content library.

