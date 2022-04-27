How to watch The Offer free online like a don, The Godfather TV series

The Offer – a 10-episode drama about the making of classic movie The Godfather – debuts this Thursday, 28th April. The script is based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy's extraordinary, never-revealed experiences. The first three episodes will be released on Thursday, only on Paramount Plus. Make sure you know how to watch The Offer free online from wherever you are.

The Offer (2022) Premiere: Thursday 28th April 2022 New episodes: Every Thursday Global stream: Paramount+ 7-day trial (except UK) Watch The Offer from where you are now with ExpressVPN Finale: Thursday 16th June 2022

Some 50 years on from the March 1972 premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather, Paramount Plus brings us an original show about the making of what was once the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Miles Teller plays Al Ruddy, the young producer who worked tirelessly to get the picture amid chaotic circumstances. The fact that New York mob boss Joseph Colombo Sr. wanted to scare Hollywood off, as he felt that Mario Puzo's book was an insult to Italian Americans, didn't help.

Dan Fogler stars as Francis Ford Coppola, Patrick Gallo is Mario Puzo, Justin Chamber resurrects Marlon Brando, who would go on to win Best Actor at the 1973 Oscars for his portrayal of Don Vito Corleone.

US viewers can stream The Offer – plus The Godfather trilogy – with a Paramount+ free 7-day trial. And yes, that is an offer you can't refuse, so make sure you know how watch The Offer outside the US with a VPN.

Watch The Offer free live stream

The Offer is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus in the US. The first three episodes will be released Thursday 28th April 2022, with new episodes debuting weekly after that.

Subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 a month (ad-supported) and new users get a 7-day free trial.

Outside of the US this week? Roaming US citizens can use a VPN to access Paramount Plus from abroad. Scroll down for details.

Paramount Plus 7-day free trial

Fancy streaming The Offer, as well as 30,000 TV shows and 2,500 movies, for nada? Paramount is offering new users a 7-day free trial. It's $4.99 a month after but there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

How to watch The Offer from abroad with a VPN

Stuck outside the US? You can access The Offer on Paramount Plus from wherever you are with a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

With a good VPN, you can sign into your Paramount Plus account (or even create a new one) and watch The Offer as if you were back home in the States. Good to know, right?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN to watch The Offer

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Paramount Plus, you should choose 'USA' (or a US city such as New York).

3. Head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and stream The Offer.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to watch The Offer in the UK

The Offer is only on Paramount+. Sadly, the streaming service isn't due to arrive in the UK until "this summer".

Can't wait? Don't forget that roaming US nationals can access Paramount+ from abroad with a VPN. Details just above.

How to watch The Offer in Canada

As in the States, The Offer is exclusive to Paramount Plus in Canada. A subscription costs CA$5.99 per month but new users get a 7-day free trial..

How to watch The Offer in Australia

The Offer will land in Australia on Paramount+ on 28th April, the same day it debuts in the US.

A subscription to Paramount Plus costs AU$8.99 a month but new users can get a 7-day free trial.

Want to access Australia's Paramount Plus from outside Oz? You'll need to use a VPN. Full details above.

The Offer official trailer

