Paramount+, home of the Halo TV series, launches in the UK on 22nd June

Paramount+ is launching in the UK this June, bringing its suite of streaming exclusives to UK audiences after an exclusive stint in America. Having launched in the United States in March of last year, Paramount’s streaming service has become home to sci-fi epics such as Star Trek: Picard, adaptations of iconic video games with its original Halo series, and revivals of classic children’s shows such as iCarly.

Variety has reported that, during an earnings call, ViacomCBS and Paramount Global revealed they have been working to narrow the time frame for the launch of the flagship streaming service, with sights set on 22nd June for the UK. Paramount+ will also launch in June in South Korea, but EU countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Austria will have to wait until the latter half of 2022. Some countries will have to wait even longer – India, for example, isn't set to get Paramount+ until 2023.

President of ViacomCBS International Australia, Israel and UK, Maria Kyriacou says “the addition of Paramount+ to our strong portfolio of free-to-air, pay TV and streaming services will broaden the range of choice available to our audiences in the UK and Ireland. Paramount+ will be a one-stop destination for Paramount’s biggest brands, where fans of all ages can find exclusive original premium content, global hits, and discover a world of favourites from Paramount’s vast catalogue.”

Paramount+ is launching into a very crowded marketplace that includes an ascendant Disney+ and wounded-but-still-mighty Netflix. While the launch may be a welcome addition to those who have been waiting to watch the likes of Halo, or are anticipating exclusive new releases such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, it will also likely come as a frustration to those who are reluctant to fork out for yet another subscription service.

It’s also worth noting that before Paramount+’s global expansion, ViacomCBS made exclusive shows available to global audiences through other streaming platforms – for example Star Trek: Picard was available on Netflix for UK audiences who will now have to pay for another service if they would like to keep watching.

In the UK, Paramount+ will cost £6.99 per month or £70 for a year, but existing Sky Cinema customers will get access to Paramount+ with no extra cost – a nice touch for those already encumbered with abundant streaming options (and costs). It will be available on a variety of platforms including mobile, online, smart TVs and dedicated streamers from Apple, Amazon, Google and Roku and with more platforms expected to be announced soon.

MORE:

Will Paramount+ serve as more competition for a struggling Netflix?

Compare the abundant streaming options available with our guide to the best streaming services for movies and TV shows 2022

Upgrade your setup with the best media streamers 2022