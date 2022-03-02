Luton Town vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch the FA Cup for free and on TV, team news

Don't believe anyone who tells you the FA Cup has lost its magic. The 2021/22 edition is as full of upsets, intrigue and never-say-die lower league spirit as ever, and the 5th round clash between Luton and Chelsea is no different. Luton are flying high in the Championship and Chelsea, beaten in Sunday's League Cup final on penalties, will be desperate to wrench defeat from their minds. Nerves will be shredded. Luton vs Chelsea is free to watch on the BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch a Luton vs Chelsea live stream, wherever you are in the world.

The team news is in and Luton top scorer Elijah Adebayo hasn't recovered from the injury he picked up against Derby on Saturday and misses out. The 24-year-old is one of five changes manager Nathan Jones has made, with Carlos Mendes Gomes also restored to the XI, with an eye on preserving their league starters in the boss' mind.

For Chelsea – whose Russian owner Roman Abramovich announced on Wednesday evening he is to sell the club after 19 years at the helm because of the ongoing war in Ukraine – Kepa keeps his place in goal after Sunday's penalty calamity in the League Cup final. Romelu Lukaku starts up front, with Timo Werner returning to the Belgian's left. Lesser-spotted left-back Kenedy makes his first Chelsea appearance in over four years, after a series of five loans away from Stamford Bridge. Captain Jorginho returns in midfield.

Thirteen years after beginning the 2008/09 season on minus 30 points for financial irregularities, nearly going out of business and getting relegated to non-league, Luton Town are on the march. Manager Jones has them in the Championship play-off places with five league wins in their last six. The Hatters took out Harrogate and Cambridge to make it this far.

The Blues, meanwhile, visit Kenilworth Road in less fine fettle. Kepa Arrizabalaga's Sunday skied spot-kick is by now somewhere in the outer atmosphere, but the Spaniard will have the chance to atone for his error as Thomas Tuchel's regular FA Cup keeper. Tuchel is yet to taste defeat in the FA Cup but it came close in the 4th round against League One Plymouth. Only Marcos Alonso's extra-time winner, and Kepa's 120th-minute penalty save from Ryan Hardie, finally sank the plucky Exiles.



Kick-off in this 5th round FA Cup fixture is tonight, Wednesday 2nd March at 19.15pm (GMT) and 14.15pm (ET). Read on for more details on how to watch a Luton vs Chelsea live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Luton vs Chelsea free live stream

Viewers in the UK can watch Luton vs Chelsea for free live on BBC One and the iPlayer in HD.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, then make sure to use a VPN so that you can access a Luton vs Chelsea free live stream wherever you are in the world.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Luton vs Chelsea live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Luton vs Chelsea rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy a Luton vs Chelsea live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

USA: Luton vs Chelsea live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Luton vs Chelsea in the US, as well as all the other FA Cup games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, you can just watch Luton vs Chelsea for free instead on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers the free BBC live stream from anywhere in the world for any UK nationals who happen to be abroad.

Australia: Luton vs Chelsea free live stream

If you're in Australia, 10Play will provide free coverage of this season's FA Cup. 10Play is free and will show most live FA Cup games, including Luton vs Chelsea, which kicks off at 06.15am (AEDT) on Thursday 3rd March.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can always use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch Luton vs Chelsea on DAZN

DAZN is the home of football in Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Austria, Spain and Switzerland, and is well worth signing up to for all the FA Cup action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Luton vs Chelsea on DAZN

DAZN has the rights to the FA Cup, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, fight sports, and much more, live and on demand in Austria, Spain, Germany and Japan. Try free and cancel at anytime.

FA Cup 2021/22 5th round fixtures

All kick-off times are in GMT

Tuesday 1st March

Peterborough United vs Manchester City 19.15pm

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City 19.30pm

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur 19.55pm

Wednesday 2nd March

Luton Town vs Chelsea 19.15pm

Southampton vs West Ham 19.30pm

Liverpool vs Norwich 20.15pm

Thursday 3rd March

Everton vs Boreham Wood 20.15pm

Monday 7th March

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town 19.30pm