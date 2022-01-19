LG C2 vs LG G2: which will be the best 2022 LG OLED TV?

LG's unceasing quest to keep innovating new OLED displays despite claims from sceptics that the technology has reached peak performance is admirable. The undeniable success that the brand had with its most recent Evo OLED panel last year means that in 2022 not one but two models will benefit from the enhanced picture quality of this advanced screen technology.

Announced earlier this month at CES, the C2 and the G2 will be LG's top two 4K OLEDs for this year. But sharing so much DNA, what features now distinguish the two? Which will be the better TV and which one should you buy?

The full specifications and pricing for each model have yet to be revealed, and we've obviously not yet had either in for review, but there's a surprising amount that we do already know about the LG C2 and G2, so there's no harm in weighing up the presumed and potential pros and cons of each.

(Image credit: LG)

The 2022 C2 is the latest in the much-loved C-class line of OLEDs. These models sit at the core of LG's OLED range and are traditionally the most affordable TVs to give you the best of LG's panel and picture-processing tech.

In previous years the flagship G-class and the step-down C-class both benefitted from these best in class display advances, but in 2021 things were different – the flagship G1 received a new 'OLED Evo' panel while the C1 maintained standard OLED technology.

OLED Evo technology enhances the brightness of LG's standard OLEDs by using deuterium, an organic material with a longer lifespan that can withstand a higher voltage and includes a green-emitting layer. Ultimately, it made the G1 a better picture performer than the C1 – though that didn't necessarily make it the best 2021 LG OLED to actually buy as there were also pricing and design differences to take into account.

Now, the TVs that replace the G1 and C1 – the G2 and C2 – are both OLED Evo models, which means a brighter OLED performance will be available at a lower price and in a more typical design than before.

If it sounds as if we've already reached the verdict part of this comparison, we haven't. There are still feature differences that will likely have an impact on picture quality and there remain significant design, sound and (in all likelihood) price factors to take into consideration.

So which 2022 LG OLED TV is going to be right for you? Let's get into the nitty gritty of our LG C2 vs LG G2 comparison.

LG C2 vs LG G2: price

(Image credit: LG TV)

The LG C2 replaces the C1. Announced in January 2022, it is available in a new size at the smaller end of the range, which now consists of 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch models.

Prices are still TBC, but we'd expect them to be similar to the C1 when it first debuted. Those prices were:

LG OLED48C1 : £1499 ($1499, around AU$2800)

: £1499 ($1499, around AU$2800) LG OLED55C1 : £1699 ($1799, around AU$3100)

: £1699 ($1799, around AU$3100) LG OLED65C1 : £2499 ($2499, around AU$4500)

: £2499 ($2499, around AU$4500) LG OLED77C1 : £3999 ($3799, around AU$7200)

: £3999 ($3799, around AU$7200) LG OLED83C1: £6999 ($6000, around AU$8000)

Similarly, the LG G2 succeeds last year's G1 and comes in two new larger sizes, with the range now consisting of 55-, 65-, 77-, 83- and 97-inch models. Pricing is still yet to be announced, but again we'd expect them to be comparable to the G1 when it launched:

LG OLED55G1 : £1999 ($2199, around AU$3600)

: £1999 ($2199, around AU$3600) LG OLED65G1 : £2999 ($3000, around AU$5400)

: £2999 ($3000, around AU$5400) LG OLED77G1: £4799 ($4500, around AU$8600)

Whether the difference in pricing between the G2 and C2 will be equivalent to that of the G1 and C1, given that the two will presumably have a closer visual performance, remains to be seen, but the C2 will almost certainly be the more affordable of the two TVs.

LG C2 vs LG G2: design and build

(Image credit: LG)

The G2 and C2 will sport slimmer bezels than last year – 6mm down from 10.2mm (for 65-inch models) – apparently providing a cleaner, more expansive look to the front of the screen.

The overall depth of both models appears to be staying the same, although the G2 will lose the 45-degree Chamfered edges of the G1 in favour of cleaner right angles.

At just 2cm thick, the G2 with its 'gallery design' is intended for wall-mounting

and, as with the previous model, it will come only with a flush wall-mount in the box. It's also compatible with LG's easel-like Gallery Stand and standard feet, but these were both optional extras last year and we don't anticipate that being any different for 2022. We do expect that the G2, like the G1, to have standard VESA mounting points, though, so you could always buy a cheaper, third-party stand that makes use of those.

The 65-inch and 55-inch C2s are also Gallery stand-compatible but, unlike the G2, will come bundled with a dedicated pedestal stand. Meanwhile, the 42-inch model will sport a pair of sleek feet. They take up a little more space than the standard pedestal stand but LG says they're better suited to a desktop set-up should you want your TV to double up as a gaming monitor.

If wall-mounting is your preferred option, you'll be pleased to know that because of a new composite fibre material used for cabinet construction, the G2 will weigh 22.7 kg – 20% less than the G1 – and the C2 will weigh just 17.2kg – a massive 47% less than the C1.

Which design is better will ultimately come down to personal preference. If you want a stylish picture frame effect from your TV, the G2 will be the sleeker option, but if you're not wall-mounting and you don't fancy paying extra for a stand, the convenience of the C2 will probably be more suitable.

LG C2 vs LG G2: features

(Image credit: LG)

When it comes to processing power, the LG C2 vs LG G2 should be evenly matched. They share the same specifications, including LG's latest Alpha 9 Gen 4 processor, which LG says uses deep learning to detect and enhance individual objects, ensuring they are properly distinguished on screen.

The new software should yield more efficient AI upscaling, removing a step that could potentially add unwanted artefacts, and it boasts a new Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm that will subdivide the screen into more discrete areas (by an order of 10) for more granular enhancement.

LG's Object Background Enhancement feature also gains a Dynamic Vivid Mode that can better differentiate foreground and background, analysing them separately and apparently creating a greater depth of field.

If you're on the hunt for the best gaming TV, you'll be pleased to hear that all of the HDMI ports on the C2 and G2 are HDMI 2.1 certified, as they were with their predecessors, but this time there's an uncapped bandwidth of 48gbps, whereas LG's 2021 and 2020 OLEDs were limited to 40gbps. In real terms, that doesn't actually make any difference, as 40gbps was already enough for all current video and audio formats, but perhaps having 48gbps connections adds an extra degree of future-proofing.

What really matters is that the C2 and G2 both support all of the next-gen gaming features as the outgoing C1 and G1, so that's 4K@120Hz, ALLM and all current formats of VRR. Both TVs also have an HGIG setting that generally results in more accurate contrast with HDR games, and there'll once again be a dedicated Game Optimiser menu that puts all of these options at your fingertips when you're playing. Since the latter part of last year, there's also native integration of cloud-based game streaming services Google Stadia and GeForce Now.

As was the case last year, we expect both models to have the same portfolio of apps, with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV all on board and all with full support for 4K, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound. And in the UK, there should be a full complement of TV catch-up apps, including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5, in all likelihood courtesy of a partnership with Freeview Play.

C- and G-class OLEDs have long packed in four HDMIs (one of which supports eARC) and three USBs, in addition to Ethernet, optical and headphone ports. It's normal, too, to find Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as onboard Google and Alexa voice assistants. We wouldn't expect these specs to change in 2022.

LG C2 vs LG G2: picture quality

(Image credit: LG)

Last year we were impressed by the G1's OLED Evo tech, which delivered its promised extra brightness, plus increased sharpness and detail. Overall, the G1 provided a punchier, crisper and more three-dimensional image than the C1.

This year, though, both the G2 and C2 are OLED Evo models, so you'll now be able to get the brighter picture at a lower price and with a less niche design. The 2022 OLED Evo technology is apparently better than before, too, thanks to a reformulated panel and processor.

It seems that the G2 will still have an advantage over the C2, though, in the form of additional heat dissipation technology that LG says will make it even brighter in both peak and average nits. We'll of course have to wait until we get our hands on both models to see how marked the difference is, and figure out whether any advantage that the G2 has is worth any extra money that it costs over the C2.

LG C2 vs LG G2: sound quality

Thanks to the upgrade in the processor for the G2 and C2, LG's AI Sound Pro virtual up-mixing technology will be capable of creating 7.1.2 virtual channels of sound, up from 5.1.2 last year. However, what the physical driver configuration and amplifier power for the two models will be is as yet unknown.

Last year's G1 sported a 4.2, 60W system, while the C2 had a smaller, less powerful driver set-up with 2.2Ch rated to 40W. Unfortunately, the G1 was actually less exciting to listen to than the C1, to the extent that it could even be described as dull, which is not wholly surprising when you consider the scant depth of the frame. It will be interesting to see whether this year's G2 suffers similarly or provides the intended audio upgrade over the C2.

LG C2 vs LG G2: the early verdict

(Image credit: Future)

The C-series model has long been the go-to choice from LG's OLED range. Even last year, when the G1 boasted demonstrably better picture performance, it was the C1 that we recommended to most people.

Now that both TVs have the same core panel technology, the gap is likely to be closer, so it's easy to imagine the C2 once again taking the performance-per-pound crown over the G2. That said, the G2's extra heatsink could make a big difference to image quality, and if LG has also improved its sound over that of the G1, it could be worth making the jump from the C2.

Ultimately, it depends how much of a performance gap there is, and how that tallies with the price gap. We'll be analysing both models in full just as soon as they're available. Perhaps the biggest question is whether either has what it takes to stand firm against the Samsung and Sony's new QD-OLED TVs.

MORE

LG 2022 TV lineup: everything you need to know

Should you consider Samsung's rival QD-OLED technology?

Check out our rundown of the best TVs you can currently buy