Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live stream: how to watch the PPV boxing from anywhere

Josh Taylor is set for a huge clash with Jose Ramirez this Saturday in Las Vegas. Can the 'Tartan Tornado' become Britain's first ever four-belt undisputed world champion? The main card gets underway at 2am BST. Fans outside the US can watch for only $12.99 on Fite.TV. Here's how to watch a cheap Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live stream from anywhere in the world.

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live stream Date: Saturday 22nd May 2021 Start time: 2am BST / 9pm ET Taylor vs Ramirez: 4.30am BST / 11.30pm ET Venue: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Nevada UK stream: Fite.TV ($12.99) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ / Hulu (free trial)

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez will take place at the Theater, a 4500 capacity venue at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (formerly known as the Hard Hotel & Casino). Promoter Top Rank has assembled a stunning card that includes Pedro Campa vs Jose Zepeda and Elvis Rodriguez vs Kenneth Sims Jr. Around 2000 roaring fans will be in attendance. Tickets are sold out.

Scotland's Taylor and Mexican-born Ramirez are both undefeated and looking to make history this weekend, so this match-up is a huge deal in the boxing world. Taylor (17-0, 17 KOs) is the WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine super-lightweight champion, while Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) holds the WBO and WBC straps.

“I always believed I would be world champion, that was my dream, but did I think I would be fighting to become undisputed world champion? Deep down, probably not," said Taylor. "To be in a fight of this magnitude for all these titles... it’s just a real ‘pinch me’ moment.”

This weekend's Top Rank boxing is much cheaper in some countries than others, so make sure you know how to watch a cheap Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live stream from anywhere.

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live stream for $12.99

Boxing fans in the UK can watch the big fight for just $12.99 on Fite.TV.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access Fite.TV without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The main card starts around 2am BST with the ringwalks expected around 4.30am BST. If you purchase the fight and fall asleep, Fite.TV offers replays, so you won't miss a moment.

The Fite.TV app is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore, Roku TVs and players and Huawei App Gallery.

How to watch Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

US: Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez in the States. ESPN costs from $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, but you can watch the fight free elsewhere.

Top streaming service Hulu carries the ESPN channel and offers new subscribers a free 7-day trial. You can cancel at any time, there's no contract. That means US boxing fans can watch Taylor vs Ramirez without paying a dime!

Going to be outside of the homeland this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access a US live stream without being blocked, as if you were back home in the States. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

After the free Hulu trial period, you'll pay $65 a month but again, you can cancel anytime. The fee includes access to almost every premium TV channel in the US so its a great option for live sports fans.

Taylor vs Ramirez: fight card

Josh Taylor vs. Jose Ramirez for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super-lightweight titles

Jose Zepeda (c) vs. Hank Lundy – for WBC Silver light welterweight title

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kenneth Sims Jr – Junior Welterweight

Louie Coria vs. Jose Enrique Vivas – Featherweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Juan Tapia – Featherweight

Andres Cortes vs. Eduardo Garza – Junior Lightweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jose Gallegos – Lightweight

Javier Martinez vs. Calvin Metcalf – Middleweight

Taylor vs Ramirez: tale of the tape

TAYLOR – RAMIREZ

Nationality: British – American

Born: 2nd Jan 1991 – 12th Aug 1992

Height: 5ft 10 – 5ft 10

Reach: 69.5 inches – 72 inches

Total fights: 17 – 26

Record: 17-0 with 17 KOs – 26-0 with 17 KOs