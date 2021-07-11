Italy vs England live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 final for free online, half-time, what TV channel is England on

Italy vs England at Wembley today is a classic Euro 2020 final. Italy are bidding for their first Euro title since 1968, while England, 1-0 up at halftime, are on course for their first major title since 1966. Italy vs England is free to watch on the BBC iPlayer (4K) and ITV Hub (HD) today. Make sure you know how to watch an Italy vs England live stream, wherever you are in the world.

The team news is in and England will revert to a back-five for today's Euro 2020 final against Italy, meaning Bukayo Saka misses out. Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire and John Stones across the back, with Trippier on the right of defence and Luke Shaw at left-back. Kane and Sterling will lead the England attack.

Italy vs England live stream Date: Sunday 11th July 2021 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Location: Wembley Stadium, London Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (4K) | ITV Hub (HD) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN/ABC | |Sling |FuboTV AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99)

Italy are without left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, but Jorginho, Nicolo Barella and Marco Verratti make up a world-class midfield trio. Manuel Locatelli will have to watch from the bench but Federico Chiesa starts, having helped Italy beat Spain in the semi-final.

"[Raheem Sterling] is genuine world class but when there is a set back he doesn't sulk he looks for solutions," Rio Ferdinand told the BBC. "He is meticulous about his preparations and his recovery and the reward he is getting out on the pitch is because of those things."

Wembley is already rocking with 60,000-plus excited football fans, including VIPs Tom Cruise and David Beckham, to ready to see Italy vs England in the much-anticipated Euro 2020 final tonight at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 9pm CET.

England have lost in the semi-finals of five major tournaments: the 1968 and 1996 Euros, the 1990 and 2018 World Cups and the 2019 UEFA Nations League. But Gareth Southgate's Three Lions have impressed throughout Euro 2020, with Sterling and Kane showing true grit to overcome Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final.

Italy's last Euro title came when they hosted in 1968. Since then, the Azzurri have stumbled twice at the final hurdle, losing out to France in 2000, then Spain in 2012. But having defeated Spain 4-2 on penalties to make the final, Italy remain unbeaten in 33 matches and Roberto Mancini is favourite to lead his men into the history books.

"This championship has been very emotional, from the first match against Turkey until now," Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini told UEFA. "It's a dream we've been chasing over the years, a dream our coach slowly put in our minds until it started coming true."

England have never beaten Italy in a major tournament. So, is it coming home or going back to Rome? The Italy vs England start time is 8pm BST on Sunday 11th July. Read on for more details on how to watch an Italy vs England live stream for free, wherever you are in the world.

Viewers in the UK can watch Italy vs England for free on the BBC iPlayer (4K) and ITV Hub (HD).

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, make sure to use a VPN so that you can access an Italy vs England free live stream wherever you are in the world.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Elsewhere, RAI in Italy, ORF in Austria, TF1 in France, ARD and ZDF in Germany, and Mediaset in Spain will be offering free live streams within their respective territories.

Watch an Italy vs England live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Italy vs England live stream rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Watch an Italy vs England live stream in the USA

ESPN and ABC have the rights to air the Euro 2020 final in the United States. If you have subscribed as part of your cable package, you can stream Italy vs England via the ESPN and ABC websites.

Don't have cable? No problem. Respected streaming service FuboTV carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC. New subscribers get a free 7-day trial. Once the trial ends, you'll pay $65 a month for 120 channels.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from the US, you can always use a VPN to access an Italy vs England free live stream via BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Orange package, which includes Italy vs England on ESPN and a ton of other top-flight sport, for just $10 for the first month. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch an Italy vs England live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of the Euro 2020 Italy vs England final for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months. This channel also shows Premier League and Champions League football during the normal season.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch an Italy vs England live stream in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch an Italy vs England live stream for free live on BBC and ITV, or through the BBC iPlayer (4K) and ITV Hub (HD).

ITV has the rights to Euro 27 games; BBC has the rights to 25 games and the first and second pick of the games at the last 16 and quarter-final stages. Both stations wil show tonight's Euro 2020 final featuring the Three Lions.

Italy vs England confirmed line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw; Mount, Kane, Sterling

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Euro 2020 fixtures

All times show in BST

Euro 2020 Final

Sunday 11 July

Italy vs England (20:00, London)

