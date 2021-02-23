India vs England live stream 2021: how to watch 3rd Test cricket for free

The third Test between England and India starts at 9am UK time on Wednesday morning. The action will be shown live and free on Channel 4, and on the network's All4 streaming service. With the series tied at 1-1, which team will flourish under the floodlights of the Sardar Patel Stadium? Read on and we'll show you how to watch an India vs England live stream for free – from anywhere in the world.

India vs England live stream Date: Wednesday, 24th February Start time: 9am UK time Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, India FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Hotstar US ($50 per year)

England's tour of India kicked off with a win, beating India by 227 runs on day five of first Test in Chennai. The home side quickly hit back in the second Test, though. Ravichandran Ashwin took five wickets as India bowled England out for 134 and put the tourists in their place.

With two five-day Tests remaining in the series, both teams will be keen to continue their pursuit of the Anthony de Mello Trophy when the action moves to Ahmedabad and the spectacular Sardar Patel Stadium. The pink ball game will take place in the evening, meaning those in the UK will be able to watch the action during the daytime.

According to England pacer Jofra Archer, the tourists will be in complete control of the fourth and final Test if things go their way this week. "We always play to win but this next one puts us in the driving seat," he told reporters.

With the tour poised at 1-1, it's all to play for. Here's how to catch every second of the India vs England live stream, wherever you are in the world. The action begins at 9am GMT and it's free.

Free India vs England live stream

Cricket fans in the UK will be delighted to hear that Channel 4 has won the rights to England's tour of India. Full coverage will be show live on Channel 4 and All4, in the company of Rishi Persad.

Of course, Channel 4 is only available within the UK. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

All you need to do is register for a free All4 account and have a valid TV license – there's no need to input any billing info. You can even stream the highlights of each day's action in HD.

India vs England live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Test cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

India vs England live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Hotstar US / twitter.com/HotstarUSA)

Test cricket rights in the US usually belong to Willow TV but Hotstar US is the official broadcaster of England's tour of India.

A Hotstar US subscription costs just $50 per year. Bargain. It's officially the exclusive home of any international cricket that takes place in India, as well as Bollywood blockbusters.

Of course, Hotstar US is only available at that price within the USA. Stuck abroad this week? You'll need to use a VPN to access Hotstar US – featuring live coverage of the 3rd Test.

The Hotstar US app is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

India vs England live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

Fox Sports has the rights to air the India vs England Test series in Australia. You can also catch the third Test action – as well as a host of other sport – live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. Kayo comes in at just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. There's also a 14-day free trial to check that you're happy with the service.

India vs England live stream in India

(Image credit: Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the 3rd Test in India. Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live Test cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English). Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs. 299 per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.