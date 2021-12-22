How to watch the Harry Potter reunion 20th Anniversary, Return to Hogwarts

Return to Hogwarts – the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion special – premieres on New Year's Day (1st January 2022). Ready to hop aboard the Hogwarts Express to the year 2001? The Harry Potter reunion is available on HBO Max in the US, and Sky in the UK. Lucky Aussie Potterheads can watch free of charge on Binge. Follow our step-by-step guide below to watch a free Return to Hogwarts live stream wherever you are.

How to watch the Harry Potter reunion Premieres: 1st January 2022 (New Year's Day) Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Imelda Staunton, Gary Oldman AUS free stream: Binge (14-day free trial) US stream: HBO Max UK stream: Sky Max | Now

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are set for an emotional return to the wizarding world of Harry Potter. The cast of Hogwarts have reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise's first film though interviews with cast members and memories of their time on set.

The unscripted reunion features Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Imelda Staunton (Delores Umbridge), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) and Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid) among others.

"One of my favourite fates that we could never have ever imagined for the Harry Potter films but that I have been told by several friends is that they are fantastic when people are hungover and feeling really crappy about themselves," said Radcliffe, 32. "That is so lovely to me. That is the real world effect that a film can have on someone's life. I think that is great."

Hungover or not, you fans in Australia can watch the Harry Potter reunion special on Binge with a 14-day free trial. Elsewhere, you'll need to sign-up to HBO Max (US) or Sky TV (UK).

The Return to Hogwarts official trailer

How to watch the Harry Potter reunion in the UK

Return to Hogwarts lands on Sky on 1st January 2022 (New Year's Day). That's the same day as the release on HBO Max in the US.

Sky subscribers can watch the show on Sky Max. You can find the best Sky TV deals and sign-up.

Not a Sky subscriber? Your other options is to grab a contract-free Now Entertainment pass.

AUS: Watch the Harry Potter reunion for free

(Image credit: Binge)

Aussie streaming service Binge is the place to find Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (a.k.a the Harry Potter reunion).

Subscription costs from AU$10 a month for the Basic Plan, but new users get a 14-day free trial.

Of course, Binge can only be accessed within Australia. Aussies away from home should note that a VPN won't help for access while abroad.

Watch Return to Hogwarts with a Binge free 14-day trial

From the Harry Potter reunion special, to Succession, Vigil, The White Lotus, Game of Thrones and True Detective, Aussie streaming service Binge brings a feast of top TV into your living room.



How to watch the Harry Potter reunion in the USA

(Image credit: HBO Max, WarnerMedia’)

HBO Maxis the place to find the Harry Potter reunion special in the States. The show will be available from 1st January 2022.

Subscription to HBO Max costs $10 a month (ad- supported) or $15 a month (ad-free). The streaming service offers up a ton of top TV including Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Sopranos and Succession season 3. Hulu subscribers can get a 7-day free trial of HBO Max.

Today's best HBO Max deal

HBO Max Ad-Free: Sign up for 12 months ($30 discount)

Sign up to HBO Max's ad-free plan for 12 months today and you'll save a chunky 16% (around $30).

HBO Max is currently only available in the US, so you'll need to use a VPN to access your account when travelling away and outside the States. Details below.

Don't have a US credit card? You can also use PayPal, when you sign up via the iOS or Android HBO Max app on your iPhone/iPad or Android mobile device. Here's a step-by-step guide...

Sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your VPN and select United States as your country.

2. Create a new Apple ID/Google account remembering to pick United States as your country. (Apple users should be able to use a UK phone number, but should head to the Apple ID website to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Now use your shiny new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (you should be able to use a UK PayPal account as your method of payment).

5. You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device and watch HBO Max from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch the Harry Potter reunion on Netflix?

Short answer: no.

It was put together by HBO, which is partnered with Sky in the UK. Both HBO and Sky have their own streaming services, so it's unlikely we'll see Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts land on Netflix anytime soon (if ever).

How to watch the Harry Potter reunion from anywhere with a VPN

If you're stuck outside your country and can't access HBO Max, Sky or your local service, you can use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to avoid getting block. This doesn't work with Binge, however. We typically recommend ExpressVPN as it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

With a good VPN, you can sign into your usual account (or even create a new one) and watch movies and TVs shows as if you were home. Good to know, right?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

