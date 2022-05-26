How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi online: Ewan McGregor Star Wars spin-off – release date, trailer, episode times

Obi-Wan Kenobi – the new Star Wars spin-off starring Ewan McGregor as the original lightsaber-swinging Jedi – is set for its global premiere on Friday, 27th. The six-part miniseries is exclusive to Disney Plus and although the platform no longer offers a free trial, US customers can still grab a bargain. Here's how to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi wherever you are.

Excited for Ewan McGregor historic return to Star Wars? The new show begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan faced his greatest defeat – the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Hayden Christensen reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker (Christensen's comeback comes amid rumours that he will appear in Ahsoka, yet another upcoming Star Wars spin-off). Other cast members include Joel Edgerton, reprising his role as Tatooine moisture farmer Owen Lars, and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Whitesun Lars, who raised Skywalker. Legendary composer John Williams has scored the music.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will arrive on Disney+ on Friday 27th May 2022. New episode air every Wednesday, with the finale set for 22nd June.

Obi-Wan Kenobi official trailer

How can I get Disney Plus?

Very easily. The Disney Plus (opens in new tab) app is available on a range of TVs, phones and streaming devices, including iPhones, iPads, the iPod Touch and Apple TV, Android phones, Android TVs, Fire TV devices, Roku TV devices, Chromecast devices, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku streaming players and Now TV's Smart Stick (take note here: Disney+ isn't available on any Now TV daily or weekly TV pass). Disney+ can also be found on Sky Q and Sky Glass.

Is Obi-Wan Kenobi on Netflix?

(Image credit: Disney)

No, and that's unlikely to change.

For one thing, Disney owns Lucasfilm, the Star Wars production company. For another, Star Wars is a huge cash cow and one of (many) reasons to subscribe to Disney+.

What else can I watch on Disney Plus?

(Image credit: Disney)

Lots. Disney's streaming service provides instant access to a vast catalogue of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. There's plenty to watch in 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, too.

We've done the hard work to recommend the best movies and TV shows to watch on Disney Plus, from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Avengers: Endgame, and of course our pick of the classic Disney movies. Head over to our 11 of the best Disney Plus shows and movies to watch right now.

