How to watch Fire Island for free: stream the modern-day Jane Austen tale from anywhere

Fire Island – the hilarious new rom-com set on an idyllic island getaway off the coast of New York – premieres this Friday, 3rd June. Will everybody make it home without getting burnt? You can watch Fire Island exclusively on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in the UK and everywhere else. Hulu offers new users a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), so make sure you have all the best options in front of you for watching Fire Island wherever you are.

Fire Island live stream Premieres: Fri 3rd June 2022 US stream: Hulu 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) UK stream: Disney+ (£7.99/month) (opens in new tab) Cast: Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams and more.

It's hard to tell from the trailer (which you can watch below) but Fire Island is a story inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice – but with cheap rosé and drag queens instead of fancy balls and horse-drawn carriages (although both have their own Mr Darcys).

It follows gay best friends Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and Howie (Bowen Yang) as they embark on their annual pilgrimage to Fire Island – a week of partying and hedonism with their closest pals. But when they hook up with another group of guys who turn out to be dreadful snobs, Fire Island starts to generate all sorts of heat.

Fire Island premieres on Friday 3rd June. Fans in the US can watch free with Hulu's 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). Follow our guide to watch Fire Island free from where you are...

Today's best VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more

Watch Fire Island free online with Hulu

(Image credit: Searchlight pictures)

Fire Island will be available to stream on Hulu in the States.

Subscription to Hulu costs from $6.99 a month but new users get a 30-day free trial. In other words, you can watch Fire Island without paying a penny!

Hulu is typically only available in the US. You can also pick it up along with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 as part of the Disney Bundle subscription (opens in new tab).

Watch Fire Island in the UK

Fire Island will stream on the Disney+ Star channel in the UK and will be available from Friday 3rd June 2022.

Subscription to Disney+ (opens in new tab) costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Currently, there is no free trial.

Watch Fire Island in Australia

You can stream Fire Island on Disney+ in Australia, from 3rd June 2022. Subscription costs from AU$11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. That gets you access to a host of hit TV shows including Pam & Tommy, The Dropout, Obi-Wan and many more.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 from anywhere

Fire Island official trailer