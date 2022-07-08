How to watch Black Bird free on Apple TV Plus – new prison drama starring Taron Egerton and Ray Liotta

Black Bird – the new psychological thriller based on Dennis Lehane's bestselling memoir In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero – arrives on Apple TV+ today. The first two episodes of the six-part series both drop on 8th July, followed by new episodes every Friday. New subscribers can watch Black Bird free with the Apple TV+ 7-day free trial and binge a lot more besides.

When high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison for drug trafficking, he is given an startling choice: stay where he is and serve his full sentence or enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser).

Keene quickly grabs the chance to help the FBI to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried. But is the suspected killer telling the truth?

Black Bird has proven hugely popular with critics. The Financial Times calls it "gripping and praised Egerton's "impish allure as the criminal with a shot at reclaiming his squandered potential". Black Bird is also the late, great Ray Liotta's final TV role – he plays Jimmy's father, Big Jim Keene.

Episodes 1 and 2 debut globally on Friday 8th July 2022. Follow our guide to watch Black Bird wherever you are in the world.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Black Bird Episode 1 – Friday 8th July 2022

Black Bird Episode 2 – Friday 8th July 2022

Black Bird Episode 3 – Friday 15th July 2022

Black Bird Episode 4 – Friday 22nd July 2022

Black Bird Episode 5 – Friday 29th July 2022

Black Bird Episode 6 – Friday 5th August 2022

Black Bird is an Apple Original, so it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time.

The six-part series airs across five weeks on Apple TV+, starting with the first two episodes on Friday 8th July 2022. New episodes air weekly through to Friday 5th August.

Apple's premium streaming service offers a ton of original content, from huge hits such as Ted Lasso to Tom Hanks movies and Black Bird.

Black Bird official trailer

Is Apple TV+ worth trying?

Apple TV+ is Apple's dedicated subscription streaming service, designed to rival the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

It's ad-free (aside from Apple ads) and features a host of high-profile shows – such as Black Bird, Prehistoric Planet, Now and Then, The Essex Serpent, Shining Girls, They Call Me Magic, Pachinko, WeCrashed, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Severance – produced by the Apple Originals department.

In our review, we praised Apple TV+ for its "reasonable pricing, superb streaming quality, Dolby Vision HDR support and lavishly-produced exclusives".

