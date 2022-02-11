France vs Ireland live stream: how to watch the 2022 Six Nations free online

France vs Ireland – the second of this week's 2022 Guinness Six Nations fixtures – kicks off in Paris at 5.45pm local time (4.45pm GMT) on Saturday. It's not looking good for Ireland: skipper Johnny Sexton is out with a hamstring injury. UK fans can watch France vs Ireland free on ITV and you can make sure you know how to watch a free France vs Ireland live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

France vs Ireland live stream Date: Saturday 12th February 2022 Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 3.45am AEST (Mon) Free UK stream: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock ($4.99/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (CAD$20/month)

The team news is in and Ireland will have to face France without Johnny Sexton. Into the team comes 26-year-old Munster fly-half Joey Carbery, who faces a huge task. France's Fabien Galthie has made two changes to his starting XV, with Bordeaux’s Yoram Moefana coming in for the injured Jonathan Danty.

France vs Ireland is already looking like a possible tournament decider, so make sure you get a live stream sorted early. France, fresh from a win over Italy, will need to tighten up their back line but if Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack are on form, it could spell trouble for Andy Farrell.

Ireland put on a brave performance last week to beat Wales 29-7 at in Dublin. Beating Les Bleus without skipper Johnny Sexton is a huge ask, though – the 36-year-old playmaker is critical to the team's free-flowing attack – but Andy Farrell has urged his side to "be brave" and play their own game.

Excited for Round 2 of the 2022 Six Nations? UK fans can watch France vs Ireland free on ITV Hub. Here's how to watch an France vs Ireland live stream from anywhere...

Watch France vs Ireland live stream free online

Good news: UK rugby fans can watch every match of the 2022 Six Nations free online at BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

France vs Ireland airs on ITV (kick-off: 4.45pm GMT) on Sunday, 6th February. France TV's FR2 will also serve up free-to-air Six Nations coverage.

UK TV license holders outside of the country this weekend can use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. Not used a VPN? It's easy – follow the step-by-step guide below.

Watch France vs Ireland from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Guinness Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For France vs Ireland, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the free France vs Ireland live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch France vs Ireland live stream in the USA

NBC Sports will broadcast every match of the 2022 Six Nations in the States, including France vs Ireland on Saturday, 12th February. Coverage will be streamed live on Peacock; subscription costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free).

Peacock membership gets you full coverage of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations plus Premier League soccer, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

France vs Ireland | Live on Peacock for $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2022 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the rugger and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a bargain.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can stream France vs Ireland free on ITV Hub using a VPN. Follow the step-by-step guide above.

Watch France vs Ireland live stream in Australia

Stan is the place to watch all of the Six Nations in Australia, including France vs Ireland on the morning of 13th February 2022. What's more, there's a 7-day free trial of Stan Sport to try out. The subscription proper starts from $20 per month.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch France vs Ireland free on ITV Hub using a VPN. Details just above.

Watch France vs Ireland live stream in Ireland

Rugby fans in the Emerald Isle can watch free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2022 – including France vs Ireland – on RTE.

The coverage is also split with Virgin Media and is available on Virgin Media One. The Virgin Media Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch France vs Ireland live stream in Canada, Austria and Switzerland

Streaming service DAZN is the place to catch the 2022 Six Nations – including a France vs Ireland live stream – in Canada, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just CAD $20 a month, which includes Six Nations games as well as Premier League and Champions League soccer. DAZN membership costs around €12 a month in Switzerland and Austria.

Watch France vs Ireland live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations in South Africa, Ethiopia, Benin, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast France vs Ireland via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2022 fixtures and kick-off times

All times GMT

ROUND 2

Saturday 12th February 2022

Wales vs Scotland - 2.15pm - BBC

France vs Ireland - 4.45pm - ITV

Sunday 13th February 2022

Italy vs England - 3pm- - ITV

ROUND 3

Saturday 26th February 2022

Scotland vs France - 2.15pm - BBC

England vs Wales - 4.45pm - ITV

Sunday 27th February 2022

Ireland vs Italy - 3pm - ITV

Wales vs France - 8pm - BBC

ROUND 5

Saturday 12th March 2022

Wales vs France - 8pm - BBC

Italy vs Scotland - 2.15pm - ITV

England vs Ireland - 4.45pm - ITV

ROUND 6

Saturday 18th March 2022

Wales vs Italy - 2.15pm - BBC

Ireland vs Scotland - 4.45pm - ITV

France vs England - 8pm - ITV