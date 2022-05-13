Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the FA Cup Final for free

All eyes will be on Wembley on Saturday afternoon as Chelsea take on Liverpool in the 2022 FA Cup Final. These two last met at this stage a decade ago, with the Blues lifting the trophy after goals from Ramires and Didier Drogba either side of an Andy Carroll equaliser. Who will emerge victorious this time? The game is free on the BBC and ITV for those in the UK. Traveling abroad? Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream Kick-off: 4:45pm BST, Saturday 14th May Free live stream: BBC iPlayer/ ITV Hub Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK TV channel: BBC One/ITV US stream: ESPN+ (11:45am, ET)

Chelsea didn't make easy work of their road to Wembley, conceding first in a 2-1 win against League One's Plymouth Argyle and going behind twice against Luton, before finding their feet in routine victories over Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace. Liverpool haven't beaten the Blues over 90 minutes since a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge back in September 2020, so all the signs point towards a close game on Saturday.

Liverpool had a pretty easy run to their 15th FA Cup final, facing Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City, Norwich and Nottingham Forest before despatching a lacklustre Manchester City in the semi-final last month. The Reds will be halfway to an historic quadruple if they lift the trophy at Wembley. Is a repeat of the Carabao Cup final on the cards?

Kick-off in the 2022 FA Cup Final is Saturday 14th March at 4:45pm (GMT) and 11:45am (ET). Read on to find out how to watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool free live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool free live stream

Both the BBC and ITV have the rights to air Chelsea vs Liverpool in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (more details below).

Chelsea vs Liverpool will be available on UK TVs via BBC One, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, or through the BBC iPlayer app which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.



The game will also be available on ITV, the ITV website, and through the ITV Hub app, which is available to download for phones, tablets, laptops, TVs and other smart devices.

Australians can also tune into the FA Cup for free using Paramount+.

Watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC or ITV, you won't be able to use the BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub apps when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Chelsea vs Liverpool

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access iPlayer or ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to iPlayer or ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a USA Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in the US, as well as all the other FA Cup games and a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch Chelsea vs Liverpool for free instead on the BBC or ITV by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, which offers the free BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub live stream from anywhere in the world.

Australia: Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream

If you're in Australia, Paramount+ will provide coverage of this season's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool. Paramount+ offers a 7-day free trial for new customers and costs $8.99 a month after that. The final kicks off at 1:30am (AEDT), so it's probably not worth going to bed.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can always use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN

DAZN is the home of football in Germany, Italy, Japan, Austria and Switzerland, and is well worth signing up to for all the FA Cup action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN usually offers a free 7-day trial, depending on your location. You can try it out for watching Chelsea vs Liverpool and then decide to cancel or continue your subscription.

