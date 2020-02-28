Aston Villa vs Manchester City live stream: how to watch the Carabao Cup Final in 4K, anywhere

Aston Villa and Manchester City go head-to-head on Sunday for the League Cup, and a chance to pick up the first piece of silverware of the season.

The match kicks of at 4.30pm in front of a bumper crowd at Wembley Stadium in London, but which team will prevail? Read on as we preview the Carabao Cup Final and explain how to live stream Aston Villa vs Manchester City for free, from anywhere in the world.

City beat rivals Manchester United over two legs to book their place in their final, while a thrilling added-time winner from Trezeguet saw Villa beat Leicester City 3-2 on aggregate to secure their spot. As you might expect, Pep Guardiola's men are favourites. If they win, it'll be City's third Carabao Cup title in a row.

The sides last met back in January, when City thrashed Villa 6-1. But with key City defender Aymeric Laporte ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury, and their opponents in resurgent form thanks in large part to the hugely talented Jack Grealish, the Villains will feel they have every chance of winning this time around.

Once things for sure: neither side will want to pass up this opportunity for some prestigious silverware. Scroll down to find out how to live stream the 60th League Cup decider online, on TV and on mobile devices...

Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City live stream for free

Football fans in Canada, Austria, Germany and Japan get the chance to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Carabao Cup and a whole host of sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a month-long free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN Carabao Cup Final live stream wherever you are.

Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City anywhere in the world using a VPN

We'll look at the TV and live streaming options for UK and USA-based football fans below, but even if you have the right TV sports subscription you're still not going to be able to watch the football from another country.

So if you're away from home, get yourself a VPN. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can spoof an IP address which is local to the server you’d like to access. That way your service provider will think you’re in the correct country to do so and allow you to watch the Carabao Cup on your subscription as if you were back home.

VPNs are also as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or accessing websites people in your location are not supposed to do. They encrypt the data passing between you and the server, so that the information remains private.

So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then a VPN is well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show the Carabao Cup Final live here.

Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City live in the UK

Sky Sports will be showing the game live, including all the build-up and post-match reaction included. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Football from 3.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm.

You can subscribe to Sky Sports and BT Sport for £47 per month, plus £20 set-up fee, here. Existing Sky customers can add eight Sky Sports channels to their package for £18 per month. And if you're going to be out an about at the time, you'll want to download the Sky Go app to watch on a phone, tablet or laptop.

Not a Sky subscriber? No problem. You can watch the Carabao Cup Final through Now TV. A Sky Sports Day Pass costs £9.98, a Week Pass costs £14.98 and a Month Pass costs £33.99.

That way, there's no need to take out a Sky contract. Now TV allows you to stream Sky Sports channels via computer or the Now TV app, available on smart TVs, smartphones and games consoles.

Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City live in 4K

The Sky Sports Ultra HD channel will be showing the Aston Villa vs Manchester city in glorious 4K. With it showing in 3840x2160 pixels at 50fps, you'll be able to see the action in greater detail.

Sky kicked off its 4K broadcasting back in 2016 with Premier League football and has since expanded its 4K sport coverage to F1, cricket, boxing and more. It's available to Sky customers with a 2TB Sky Q box.

Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City live stream in the USA

Carabao Cup fans in the States can watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City live on ESPN or stream the match on ESPN+ at 11.25am ET, following a live social show from Wembley 30 minutes before kickoff. Subscription to ESPN+ costs from $4.99 per month.

You can also stream regular ESPN via Sling TV, hulu, vidgo, AT&T TV Now, or sign up to a TV provider in your area, such as Dish or Direct TV.

Take a look at the schedule on ESPN's website, and don’t forget to use a VPN if you’re watching from abroad.

Carabao Cup Final 2020

Aston Villa vs Manchester City – 4.30pm GMT, Wembley Stadium

Villa are the 'home' team, while Man City will be the designated 'away' side.